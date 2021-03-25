Craig Jones puts career on the line in intergender grappling match with Gabi Garcia

Gabi Garcia has been looking for a challenge lately. Well, her call has been answered in the form of Craig Jones who puts his career on the line.

When it comes to the world’s absolute best jiu-jitsu practitioners, regardless of gender, Garcia and Jones are at the top of the mountain.

“Sunday, flying into LA to fight Gabi Garcia,” Craig Jones said on Instagram. “We’ll do a no time limit match in her gym and we’ll stream that free, supposedly, yeah. 100-percent [it’s happening]. Hopefully [it goes] well for me (laughs). Otherwise, if I lose I’ll retire. If I lose to Gabi I’ll retire. Just no time limit, sub only. Obviously, a lot of people think it’s a joke, but just because of the interest we thought why not? Jump in. Flo Grappling wouldn’t touch it but we’ll stream it free.”

MMA fans may most recognize Craig Jones from his run in Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground (SUG). The BJJ wizard has an uncountable amount of accolades to his name and defeated everyone put in his way in SUG up until he was tasked with Mason Fowler in 2020.

As for Garcia, she’s a perfect 6-0 in her MMA career with all but one of her fights coming in the RIZIN ring. She last fought in December 2018 against Barbara Nepomuceno who Garcia submitted via first-round Americana. Only one of Garcia’s fights has gone past the second round and that was in her second appearance vs. Anna Malyukova – a result that also saw Garcia find the submission.

Since her last fight, Garcia has continued to compete in jiu-jitsu while expressing interest in fighting the likes of PFL staple Kayla Harrison and former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd. Now, she gets the opportunity to be the very last person to ever go one on one with the legendary Aussie that is Craig Jones.