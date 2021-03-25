Sean O’Malley on Casey Kenney-Megan Anderson comments: ‘You can’t let someone else’s words effect how you feel emotionally’

Ahead of Casey Kenney’s last fight with Dominick Cruz, he made some controversial remarks about Megan Anderson on Sean O’Malley’s podcast.

Getting ready to get back in action himself this weekend at UFC 260, O’Malley briefly reflected on the incident that happened on his show.

“I didn’t say anything bad, did I?” O’Malley responded when asked if he regretted the situation. “You can’t let someone else’s words affect how you feel emotionally if you said something about me… I don’t know, it’s just, I don’t know. She’s not a co-worker anymore so it is what it is.”

When chatting with Sean O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch leading up to UFC 259, Kenney was asked by Welch if he would “smash” the top featherweight in Anderson – to which Kenney responded; “Probably not, man. She’s not too — well, I mean if it came down to it and it was like, you’re 5:00 AM, 4:00 — she’s a ‘5:00 AM-er,’ ‘4:00 AM-er.’ Just us two hanging out.”

Anderson was none too pleased with the comments from her fellow UFC 259 fighter. In the end, both Kenney and Anderson came up short on fight night – Kenney via split decision vs. the aforementioned Cruz while Anderson later submitted in her title bout against Amanda Nunes. As noted by O’Malley’s final comment, the fight for Anderson was the last on her UFC contract.

Sean O’Malley is set to take on Thomas Almeida this Saturday night in Las Vegas. The “Sugar Show” will look to rebound off of his first career loss – that coming in August 202 when Marlon “Chito” Vera earned a TKO in the first round of their bout.

Prior to that, the 26-year old striker delivered four impressive performances inside the Octagon. Before the Vera fight, O’Malley was coming in off of a highlight-reel knockout of former WEC bantamweight champ Eddie Wineland.