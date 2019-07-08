VIDEO | Anthony Johnson gets tapped by Craig Jones at SUG 9

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Johnson returned to action over the weekend, battling BJJ ace Craig Jones in a heavyweight grappling super fight in the main event of Chael Sonnen’s SUG 9. Unfortunately for “Rumble” fans, this bout ended rather quickly, as Jones forced the tap with a heel hook in less than a minute.

While this grappling match was not competitive, Anthony Johnson says he’s proud to have stepped out of his comfort zone — an experience he considers a victory in its own right.

“I just had the most fun I’ve had in a long time time,” Johnson wrote on his Facebook page after this grappling match. “No pressure, was focused. So much fun preparing. Met some cool people and competed against one of the best and was out of my comfort zone. I lost but I still won in my opinion cause I had a blast.”

Anthony Johnson has not competed in mixed martial arts since April of 2017, when he came up short in a title fight with then UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Prior to this loss, a submission, he was riding a three-fight win-streak composed of knockouts of Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader and Jimi Manuwa.

Although he is currently retired from MMA, Johnson has suggested he’d be willing to return at heavyweight for a fight with Jon Jones.

“Yes, it’s true that I’ll come back at heavyweight, but only if Jon fights DC for the title,” Anthony Johnson said on an Instagram last year. “It’s a personal goal of mine to fight the very best of the best before I truly stop fighting. Jon was always my motivation once I went to 205. Heavyweight would be insane if the three of us were at it again!”

Do you think we’ll ever see Anthony Johnson in the Octagon again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.