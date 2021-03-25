Stipe Miocic says Francis Ngannou “won’t be champ until I’m done”

Stipe Miocic expects to defend his belt once again against Francis Ngannou.

In the main event of UFC 260, Miocic and Ngannou will rematch three years after the champ dominated ‘The Predator’ at UFC 220. Entering the fight, the talk was Ngannou would knock Miocic out early, but the champ used his wrestling to control and dominate the fight and win a decision.

Now, ahead of UFC 260 and the rematch between Miocic and Ngannou, the talk has been very similar. While the champ knows he is a bad style matchup for the challenger, he does believe Ngannou is a very good fighter and will become heavyweight champ eventually. However, that won’t take place until Miocic hangs up his gloves for good.

“I’m more efficient. Just overall. I’ve learned more about my body. I’m stronger. I’m lighter, but I’m stronger, I’m faster. My conditioning (is better),” Stipe Miocic said to ESPN. “You know they say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I feel like I’ve learned a lot. I’m getting better each day thanks to my coaches. He’s getting better too. He’s still young and he’s hungry, and he wants something that I have. Unfortunately, I’m the champion and I’m not giving it up. He won’t be champ until I’m done.”

If Miocic does beat Ngannou again on Saturday night, he will face Jon Jones next in a massive fight. After that, some have said he would retire given he is 38-years-old and turning 39 in August. If he does retire after the “Bones” fight, then Ngannou could realistically get a third crack at the heavyweight title sometime in 2021 as he has proven himself to be the second-best heavyweight alive. Yet, Ngannou is hoping to become the champ at UFC 260 and won’t have to worry about that.

Do you agree with Stipe Miocic that Francis Ngannou won’t become the champ until he is gone?