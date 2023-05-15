search

Israel Adesanya responds after his ex-girlfriend takes him to court for half of his earnings

By Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is responding after his ex-girlfriend took him to court for half of his earnings.

Israel Adesanya

Apparently, Charlotte Powdrell, Adesanya’s ex is taking the middleweight champion to court, in an attempt to take half of his earnings.

It should be noted that Powdrell never married or had children with Adesanya but is alleging she warrants a settlement from him for her supportive role in his rise to fame.

Israel Adesanya, 33, normally keeps his personal life away from the media.

However, now ‘The Last Stylebender’ is fighting back with words addressed directly to Powdrell, stating on ‘Instagram‘:

“…I wish I let you drift away into a miserable existence, because misery loves company, and you love being a victim. Anywhore, sign the tenancy agreement ASAP. Also, I really hope you lawyer up and come for my assets like you said, I hope you try affect my businesses such as Puma with your weak b*tch threats. Please please do so, let pay for it all, you have a sugar daddy now who will pay for everything. For someone who moves in silence he sure does talk a lot about you guy’s plans lol. Mentally drain me…hahaha!! You are pathetic, even worse than when you said, ‘well you’re gonna have to break up with me then.’ so you can be a victim just the way you like it.”

“You have never helped me make money, only ever cost me money. Now you think you deserve half my shit? What an entitled pompous BRAT you are. I spit on you. I dare you to start your stupid campaign. Your threats don’t work here anymore, they’re fired! You are responsible for your emotions. You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate you; I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while.”

Israel Adesanya, Dan Hardy, UFC rankings

Image via @stylebender on Instagram (photographer not listed)

“In summary I am glad all this happened, I wouldn’t change a f**king thing. I’m glad I finally have someone who can stand next to me and not feel like my shine takes away from theirs, confident in her own light.”

This will be the last time you are hearing from me. My lawyers will be in touch.”

Obviously, Israel Adesanya is not going to take any threats to having his wealth taken away sitting down, as he too has lawyered up.

Do you think an ex-girlfriend should be entitled to 1/2 of someone’s earnings?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

