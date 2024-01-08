Lito Adiwang aiming for top-ranked contenders in 2024: “Give me anyone!”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 8, 2024

One name has been steadily rising through the strawweight ranks in ONE Championship, and that is none other than Lito Adiwang.

Lito Adiwang

After a remarkable 2023 campaign that saw him overcome an ACL injury, he is now setting his sights on an ambitious goal – breaking into the top five of the strawweight division.

“Thunder Kid” began his comeback trail last September, stopping Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds.

Following up on this triumph, the Filipino spitfire sought redemption in a rematch against Jeremy Miado last November.

With two-straight victories under his belt, Adiwang now believes he can take on the elite fighters in his weight class.

“Give me anyone! I want to get back to the rankings. I target to fight for the belt, so any contender in the rankings is the perfect opponent for me,” he said.

Adiwang has identified two potential opponents for his next bout. He will have a close eye on the clash between the #2-ranked Bokang Masunyane and #3-ranked Hiroba Minowa at ONE 165 on January 28.

“I’m excited to see the fight; that’s a very good matchup. We’ll see who ends up winning. I want to fight the winner,” he said.

However, if circumstances dictate otherwise, he is more than willing to face the next available contender — #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev.

“But if it’s not them, I want to face Mansur. I think he’s a good matchup. We were supposed to meet before, and now’s the perfect time to pick up on it,” Adiwang said.

Lito Adiwang plans to leave no stone unturned

Lito Adiwang is riding a wave of momentum into the new year, and he is determined to turn 2024 into his banner year.

“For 2024, I’m going to give it my all,” he said. “I can’t promise a championship, but what I can promise is every time I fight, I’ll be giving my all.”

“Fans can also expect me to not just chase victories, but look to entertain as well.”

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Thanh Le and Tang kai

Tang Kai to run it back with Thanh Le in world title unification bout at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 5, 2024
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo wants to face bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 166: ‘Let’s do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2024

Nico Carrillo has boldly declared his intention to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the coveted ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio pumped for ONE Championship’s refocus on MMA in 2024: “I want to be at the forefront”

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2024

Joshua Pacio is keen on positioning himself as a key player in ONE Championship’s renewed MMA push in 2024.

Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Reinier de Ridder to defend middleweight title in rematch with Anatoly Malykhin

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 3, 2024

Fight fans around the world will be treated to an epic rematch when Anatoly Malykhin runs it back with Reinier de Ridder.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan Or Kwanmuang accepts challenge from Liam Harrison: ‘I’ll meet you at 140 pounds’

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 3, 2024

The Muay Thai world is buzzing with excitement as Seksan Or Kwanmuang has officially responded to Liam Harrison‘s bold challenge.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai open to challenging Chingiz Allazov for kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024
Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja targets unification bout against Janet Todd after ONE interim world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024

It’s safe to assume that “The Queen” Phetjeeja is not resting on her laurels after her latest victory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chingiz Allazov
ONE Championship

Chingiz Allazov sees Takeru Segawa prevailing over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024

Chingiz Allazov made his stance clear in the lead-up to the high-stakes showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar
Arjan Bhullar

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar to battle Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

ONE Championship’s maiden on-ground event in Qatar will witness a clash of titans as Arjan Bhullar faces off against fellow contender Amir Aliakbari.

Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa
ONE Championship

Grappling savants Osamah Almarwai, Cleber Sousa to face off at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

Two elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts will go head-to-head at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.