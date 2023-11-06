Marlon Vera reacts after booking Sean O’Malley rematch at UFC 299: “Time to take the garbage out”

Marlon Vera is reacting after booking Sean O’Malley rematch at UFC 299.

UFC CEO Dana White announced today that Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA) in the main event at the promotions March 2024 pay-per-view card. A date and location have yet to be announced.

O’Malley, 29, defeated Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) via TKO this past August at UFC 292 to claim the bantamweight belt.

At UFC 292 media day, O’Malley let it be known who he wants to fight next:

“The rematch needs to happen. Everyone, even ‘Chito’ himself truly knows that wasn’t a win.”

“I’ve always wanted to get that one back, and they’re like, ‘Why don’t you rematch him right away?’ I’ll do it when the time is right.”

Well, apparently the time is right for March of 2024.

Now, O’Malley and Vera will meet for the second time at UFC 299. Their first meeting was back in August of 2020 where it was ‘Chito’ who came out victorious by way of TKO at 4:40 of round 1.

Marlon Vera, 30, last fought and defeated Pedro Munhoz (20-8 MMA) by unanimous decision also at UFC 292. The Ecuadorian-born fighter who lives and trains in California has won five of his past six fights.

It was indeed Vera who handed ‘Suga’ his one and only loss in the Octagon.

‘Chito’ took to ‘X‘ with the following sentiment regarding the upcoming fight with O’Malley:

Told ya … time to take the garbage out — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 6, 2023

“Told ya … time to take the garbage out”

Your daddy’s back. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 6, 2023

“Your daddy’s back.”

Are you looking forward to Vera vs. O’Malley? Do you think O’Malley can defeat ‘Chito’ and keep the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!