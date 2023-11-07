What’s next for Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis after UFC Sao Paulo?

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, top-10 heavyweights collided as Jailton Almeida took on Derrick Lewis who accepted the fight on short notice.

Almeida entered the fight coming off a first-round stoppage over Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in May in his first UFC headlining spot. He was a perfect 5-0 in the UFC coming into his second headling spot at UFC Sao Paulo. Lewis, meanwhile, had snapped his three-fight losing streak back in July with a first-round KO over Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Ultimately, it was Jailton Almeida who won a one-sided decision in a fight the Brazilian had over 21 minutes of control time. Now, following UFC Sao Paulo, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.