Aljamain Sterling has one regret following Chris Weidman’s retirement: ‘It was just kind of rough’

By Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has reacted to Chris Weidman’s retirement announcement, and he has one regret.

Chris Weidman Aljamain Sterling

Weidman appeared on the official UFC 311 weigh-in show last Friday and announced that he is walking away from pro MMA competition. The former UFC middleweight champion has retired with a pro MMA record of 16-8. While some feel the retirement may have been past due, Weidman will not be fighting past the age of 40, which is a sigh of relief for many fight fans.

Even so, Sterling wishes the “All American” could’ve had one more fight.

RELATED: CHRIS WEIDMAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MMA: “I’M HANGING UP THE GLOVES”

Aljamain Sterling Wanted to Help Chris Weidman More for Last Fight

Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman have been friends and training partners under Serra-Longo Fight Team. The two hadn’t been as involved in each other’s camps in recent years. During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” the former UFC bantamweight champion admitted that he wishes he could’ve been more involved in preparation for Weidman’s final fight.

“I did [know about Weidman’s retirement decision], we spoke about it after his last fight and he was at a crossroads and he told me the night before that he was gonna be making his announcement,” Sterling said. “I was like, ‘Damn, you made the decision,’ and it was just kind of rough because I kind of wanted him to do one more and I kind of wanted to be a part of it a little bit more in-depth. Obviously, we’ve all moved. So, we’re not all in New York anymore, but we still go back from time to time. It would’ve been nice to be a part of that to really make sure that everything was done the right way. I feel like from my conversation that there were some things that he could’ve done a little bit more of or could’ve done that I think would’ve put him in a different spot in the last fight.”

Weidman’s Career

Weidman can still hold his head up high looking back on his run. At the height of his career, Weidman ended the legendary UFC middleweight title run of Anderson Silva. He followed that up with successful title defenses over renowned icons Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. While Weidman went 3-8 following the win over Belfort, no one can take away his accomplishments prior to the slide.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Chris Weidman UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan Dana White

Retired UFC veteran thinks Dana White should give Arman Tsarukyan title shot following UFC 311 pullout

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
Ray Longo

Coach Ray Longo explains how UFC 'created a monster' in Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has been on a tear, and Ray Longo believes the UFC played a significant role.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to "slap the hell" out of Paul brothers & KSI: "A little side job"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker opens up on former feud with Israel Adesanya: "If I could've hit him with a car I would have"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has buried the hatchet with Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker offers update on jaw injury suffered against Khamzat Chimaev: "You can't fight through that"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is healing well from his fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Payton Talbott

Payton Talbott issues statement after stunning first career loss at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones rival still thinks 'Bones' tops UFC pound-for-pound list over Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles - January 22, 2025

An ex-foe of Jon Jones thinks the reigning UFC heavyweight champion should have the top pound-for-pound distinction over Islam Makhachev.

Merab Dvalishvili UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Top UFC bantamweight contender thinks he can dethrone Merab Dvalishvili: 'Styles make fights'

Fernando Quiles - January 22, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has one top UFC bantamweight contender knocking on his door.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends expletive-laden challenge to Dricus du Plessis, UFC champion responds

Fernando Quiles - January 22, 2025

Sean Strickland has proposed a pact to Dricus du Plessis ahead of their UFC 312 title rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends positive message to Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of positivity to Umar Nurmagomedov following his loss at UFC 311.