Pro fighters make their picks for Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza:

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Sodiq Yusuff, I think he will be faster than Barboza and his youth will be the difference.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight. I like both of them, but I am going with Sodiq Yusuff in that one.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge Barboza fan and am rooting for him to pull the win.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m picking Edson Barboza. He has been looking really good in the gym and I thought Billy Quarantillo would be a tough out and he made it look easy. He has that second fire in him and I don’t think Sodiq is as good as everyone thinks.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I think Edson obviously. I’ve been seeing him train and he looks like his prime self.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I think it will be a split decision and just power-wise I give the edge to Sodiq Yusuff. But, both guys will probably hurt each other at some point.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I think I have to go with Barboza. It’s a tough stylistic matchup for Sodiq.

***

Fighters picking Sodiq Yusuff: Bryan Battle, Adrian Yanez, Terrance McKinney

Fighters picking Edson Barboza: Alex Morono, Grant Dawson, Chris Duncan, Miles Johns