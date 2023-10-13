Pro fighters make their picks for Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

By Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, top-15 featherweights throw down as Sodiq Yusuff takes on Edson Barboza from the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Heading into the fight, Yusuff is a -178 favorite while the Brazilian is a +138 underdog on FanDuel.

Sodiq Yusuff, Edson Barboza UFC Vegas 81

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Most fighters are looking forward to this one, but they believe Edson Barboza will continue to prove age is just a number and beat Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 81.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza:

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Sodiq Yusuff, I think he will be faster than Barboza and his youth will be the difference.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight. I like both of them, but I am going with Sodiq Yusuff in that one.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge Barboza fan and am rooting for him to pull the win.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m picking Edson Barboza. He has been looking really good in the gym and I thought Billy Quarantillo would be a tough out and he made it look easy. He has that second fire in him and I don’t think Sodiq is as good as everyone thinks.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I think Edson obviously. I’ve been seeing him train and he looks like his prime self.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I think it will be a split decision and just power-wise I give the edge to Sodiq Yusuff. But, both guys will probably hurt each other at some point.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I think I have to go with Barboza. It’s a tough stylistic matchup for Sodiq.

Fighters picking Sodiq Yusuff: Bryan Battle, Adrian Yanez, Terrance McKinney

Fighters picking Edson Barboza: Alex Morono, Grant Dawson, Chris Duncan, Miles Johns

