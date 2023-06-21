Randy Brown admits he was shocked to get offered Wellington Turman, eyes a “dominant” performance to get a ranked opponent next

Randy Brown took a chance and fought Jack Della Maddalena back in February and it didn’t go his way.

Della Maddalena was someone not many people were eager to fight, but Brown is always up for the challenge, so he took the offer to fight him. Unfortunately, he suffered a first-round stoppage loss, and right away, he was asking the UFC to get him another fight.

“You saw how the fight played out, I wanted to get right back in there and erase it from the fan’s memory… It was one of those things where I took a chance and you have to be twice as good sometimes to get what you want and I wanted to go out there and prove where I belong. Obviously, it didn’t work out,” Brown said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Brown got a fight offer, he was surprised by the opponent. ‘Rude Boy’ was offered Wellington Turman at UFC Jacksonville, in the Brazilian’s first fight at welterweight as he was previously fighting at middleweight.

Although Turman is moving down in weight, Randy Brown is confident he can keep it standing and have his way with the Brazilian on the feet.

“It was also a shocker to me, kind of random. But it’s a good fight, something to bounce back and I think it is a great matchup,” Brown said. “I was pretty surprised, but I am happy with the matchup… I would assume he is going to come in thinking he is the bigger and stronger guy and I’m a lanky guy, so I’m thinking he is looking to grapple, body lock, and get me to the ground. But, again, people don’t realize I have pretty good jiu-jitsu. I’m not afraid to go to the ground and I developed a lot of new things so people will get to see in this fight. I’m excited to force the fight where I want it to be and have some fun.”

If Randy Brown fights to his abilities, he doesn’t think Wellington Turman will last long, as he’s confident he will get an early stoppage at UFC Jacksonville.

“I think I can finish him; I think I finish him early. I don’t think it goes past the second. But a fight is a fight, and this is the fight game, so I’m prepared for a three-round war,” Brown said.

Should Randy Brown get the stoppage win he is after, the hope is to fight at least one more time this year and have it be against a ranked opponent.

“Hopefully after this, I should be fighting a guy in the top-15. I’ve paid my dues and I’ll be 5-1 in my last six and the guys that I have had my small setbacks too, most of those guys are in the top 10. I’m a fighter who deserves to be in the rankings but I’m going to show that and have the performance I should be having. A dominant win here should give me a ranked opponent to get back to where I belong,” Brown concluded.