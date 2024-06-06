Dustin Jacoby says he has a “couple things” up his sleeve to catch Dominick Reyes early at UFC Louisville

Dustin Jacoby believes he will catch Dominick Reyes early and score a KO win at UFC Louisville on Saturday night.

Jacoby is set to return in the co-main event of the Fight Night card against Reyes. After his loss to Alonzo Menifield in December, Dustin wasn’t sure what would be next for him, but he jumped at the chance when he got the call to face Reyes.

“Super excited, man. Dominick Reyes is a very big name, very tough opponent, he argubaly beat Jon Jones. Very dangerous guy, a guy who has his back agaisnt the wall and I know what it feels like to be counted out. You can’t ever count out a guy like that, very good athlete, very explosive striker. I’m looking forward to the matchup and an opportuntiy to put a notch under my belt with a name like Dominick Reyes,” Jacoby said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Reyes enters the fight at UFC Louisville on a four-fight losing streak and has been knocked out in his last three fights. However, Jacoby doesn’t think Reyes is washed or that his chin is gone. Instead, he believes those results were due to the circumstances around who Reyes was fighting.

“I got guys telling me I’m going to walk through Dominick, he has no chin left. You guys don’t understand, I’ve been fighting the best of the best. When he fought Jon Jones he left a lot of himself in the Octagon. To walk away as the loser as a fight you thought you won, it hurts. Then to fight the best guys in the world, it is avery unforgiving sport,” Jacoby explained. “In his fight against Jiri, he clipped Jiri, he rocked Jiri. If one thing goes his way, he was the No. 1 contender. Dominick Reyes has had a tough tun the last few years and still a very dangerous opponent. But, I do understand I have the power to end the fight in one shot.”

With that said, Dustin Jacoby does have confidence that he can find a KO shot, just like the last three of Dominick Reyes’ opponents.

“I really do see myself getting a knockout, TKO. I truly believe in my power, my percisicion, my timing, and I think there is a good chance I catch him early on. That is what we have seen in his recent fights, he has had a long layoff too, so hopefully he had tiem to recover and is in a good state mentally and phsycially. The techhinque and timing, I have a couple things up my sleeve to catch him early,” Jacoby said.

Should Jacoby get the KO win at UFC Louisville on Saturday, he hopes it will get him a top-10 opponent next time out.

“A win puts me back in the top 15, also it gives me an opprutntity to fight up. Everytime I was in the top 15 I was defending my spot, I was never able to fight up, I was always fighitng back. A win allows me to get a shot at someone in that top-10,” Jacoby said.