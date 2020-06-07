Justin Gaethje roasts Conor McGregor following recent retirement announcement

Current UFC interim lightweight title holder Justin Gaethje took a shot at Conor McGregor after the Irishman announced his retirement this evening.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 250 broadcast, McGregor took to Twitter where he announced that he would be retiring from the fight game.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Conor McGregor made his highly anticipated Octagon return at January’s UFC 246 event where he needed only 40-seconds to score a finish over perennial contender Donald Cerrone.

The Irishman had been clamoring for a fight with either Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov in recent weeks, this before verbally accepting a fight with former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva.

What caused McGregor’s sudden change of heart remains unclear at this time, but Justin Gaethje was not letting him walk away without a parting shot.

‘The Highlight’ took to Twitter with the following reaction to McGregor’s retirement announcement insinuating that Conor was likely just drunk.

Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 7, 2020

Gaethje is expected to have a title unification bout with undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov later this summer.

