Video | Tito Ortiz calls out ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson in defense of President Donald Trump

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has called out ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson in defense of United States President Donald Trump.

If you recall, earlier this week the former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar, Johnson, took to social media where released a video attacking Donald Trump for his handling of the George Floyd death and the subsequent protests and outrage.

Dwayne Johnson’s video received millions of shares and started the trend “where are you”. With that said, there were still many individuals not happy with the views expressed by Johnson, among those being Tito Ortiz.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ was clearly upset by Johnson’s scolding of the United States President and proceeded to call out the top Hollywood actor on Twitter.

Tito Ortiz calls out The Rock pic.twitter.com/kSwjaKlU0D — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) June 7, 2020

“Well a few days ago. You guys know I am a big fan of ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson and he said ‘where’s are President’ or ‘where is he’. Well you know what Dwayne, where are you for your city?” Tito Ortiz questioned. “I stood down there for nine hours, for my city. To defend it. Where were you for your city? And I’m calling you out. All of you celebrities I’m calling all of you out. You let them destroy your cities? Embarrassing. We see that you are part of the agenda. And the agenda is not taking care of this country.”

Tito Ortiz has recently expressed interest in fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson who is currently in the midst of making a comeback. According to ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’, members of ‘Iron Mike’s’ team have already contacted him about a potential matchup.

What do you think of Tito Ortiz calling out ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson in defense of United States President Donald Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020