Conor McGregor hits out at Belal Muhammad in latest social media rant
UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his latest social media rant.
As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty outspoken chap. He has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to social media. The former two-weight UFC champion has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a return to the Octagon but at this moment in time, nothing is set in stone.
Instead, he’s busy with a parade of other ventures, including promoting BKFC. In his time away, the UFC has changed a great deal. One of the biggest transitions has been in the welterweight division, with the company going from Kamaru Usman to Leon Edwards to Belal Muhammad as champion.
During a recent post on X, McGregor had the following to say about Muhammad.
“To think this bum is now a UFC champion with zero knockdowns on his resume whatsoever is so bad!” 🗣️
Conor McGregor doesn’t hold back as he lets his thoughts on UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad be known in a recent post on X! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hmWrhQvrIq
— Violent Money TV (@ViolentMoneyTV) October 14, 2024
McGregor goes off on Muhammad
“I’d love to crush my left hook into Belal’s temple and take down the triple crown. I’d do it easily. And fast! I’d cave his skull heavy! The hurdles I face getting back to the octagon are just harrowing. I am so sad over my June 29th fight cancellation. To think this bum is now a UFC champion with zero knockdowns on his resume whatsoever is so bad. The UFC’s most abysmal zero revenue generation fighter in modern history.”
Muhammad is set to defend the belt against Shavkat Rakhmonov on the final UFC PPV of the year. Conor, meanwhile, has no set return date or opponent, although February 1 against Dan Hooker has been suggested by the man himself.
Do you believe there is a chance we will ever see Conor McGregor challenge Belal Muhammad for a UFC world title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
