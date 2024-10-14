Conor McGregor hits out at Belal Muhammad in latest social media rant

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his latest social media rant.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty outspoken chap. He has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to social media. The former two-weight UFC champion has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a return to the Octagon but at this moment in time, nothing is set in stone.

Instead, he’s busy with a parade of other ventures, including promoting BKFC. In his time away, the UFC has changed a great deal. One of the biggest transitions has been in the welterweight division, with the company going from Kamaru Usman to Leon Edwards to Belal Muhammad as champion.

During a recent post on X, McGregor had the following to say about Muhammad.