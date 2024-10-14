Conor McGregor hits out at Belal Muhammad in latest social media rant

By Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his latest social media rant.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty outspoken chap. He has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to social media. The former two-weight UFC champion has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a return to the Octagon but at this moment in time, nothing is set in stone.

RELATED: Conor McGregor calls for UFC welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad

Instead, he’s busy with a parade of other ventures, including promoting BKFC. In his time away, the UFC has changed a great deal. One of the biggest transitions has been in the welterweight division, with the company going from Kamaru Usman to Leon Edwards to Belal Muhammad as champion.

During a recent post on X, McGregor had the following to say about Muhammad.

McGregor goes off on Muhammad

“I’d love to crush my left hook into Belal’s temple and take down the triple crown. I’d do it easily. And fast! I’d cave his skull heavy! The hurdles I face getting back to the octagon are just harrowing. I am so sad over my June 29th fight cancellation. To think this bum is now a UFC champion with zero knockdowns on his resume whatsoever is so bad. The UFC’s most abysmal zero revenue generation fighter in modern history.”

Muhammad is set to defend the belt against Shavkat Rakhmonov on the final UFC PPV of the year. Conor, meanwhile, has no set return date or opponent, although February 1 against Dan Hooker has been suggested by the man himself.

Do you believe there is a chance we will ever see Conor McGregor challenge Belal Muhammad for a UFC world title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal doubts Conor McGregor makes UFC return: "We'll see him at a bar and sh*t"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024
Dana White, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan were puzzled by the judging of the UFC 307 co-main event.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov thinks Merab Dvalishvili is avoiding him: "It's looking very bad"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has accused Merab Dvalishvili of ducking him.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje's next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in action since a brutal KO loss back in April, but his manager has revealed a time frame for his return.

Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval says it's title shot or bust following UFC Vegas 98 win over Tatsuro Taira

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Brandon Royval feels it’s time that he gets another crack at UFC gold.

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker

Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker reveal mutual interest in UFC fight: "We’ll get this thing across the line"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98 Bonus Report: Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Brandon Royval taking on Tatsuro Taira.

Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, UFC, Results
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval defeats Tatsuro Taira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira.

Jun Yong Park, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Jun Yong Park

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Jun Yong Park defeats Brad Tavares (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park.