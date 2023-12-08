Colby Covington endorses Conor McGregor to be President of Ireland: “Would be a great leader”

By Cole Shelton - December 8, 2023

Colby Covington is endorsing Conor McGregor to be the President of Ireland.

Colby Covington and Conor McGregor

McGregor has recently been vocal on social media saying that he wants to run for President of Ireland. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion believes he would be a good fit for the role.

“I’d just be happy with absolute transparency and consultation to the public. Currently there is none. Not an iota. False promises come around the time of election and then it is literally straight ignorance into the face thereafter. It’s disgusting. Even opposition politics seems to me more about the attempt of gaining power vs seeking their change. If those currently in power agreed to usher in all opposition stance on change it wouldn’t even be enough. It’s power/greed, the aim,” Conor McGregor wrote.

“… A true democracy!… This is why I’d run, if I was to. To be a voice of the people that deserve to be heard. President of Ireland is a unique position to other countries but it would demand response to questioning. Dialect would be so good for us in the public. Our people feel ignored. Unheard. Until of course election time. Then the waffle begins,” McGregor added.

Now, after Conor McGregor expressed interest in running for President of Ireland, UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has endorsed the Irishman. Covington believes McGregor is a great leader and would be able to turn Ireland around.

“Yeah I think Conor would be a great leader, he has a lot of those leadership, world championship qualities, and he believes in freedom, which is most important,” Covington said to Mirror Fighting. “I respect Conor so much because he cares about his people and how much he wants freedom for his people. He doesn’t want to see his people killed in the streets and the streets of Ireland being burned. So, I sympathize with Conor and I think he would be a great leader over there. The guy is already a world-class fighter, one of the best fighters we’ve seen in the sport, the biggest fighter for sure the sport has ever seen. I think he would do great things in politics in Ireland.”

Although Conor McGregor has expressed interest in running for President of Ireland, he has yet to officially do so. He also is targeting a return to the Octagon next year after breaking his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

As for Colby Covington, he’s set to headline UFC 296 next weekend against Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

