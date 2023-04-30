search
Luke Rockhold Mike Perry

Mike Perry reacts after cracking Luke Rockhold’s teeth in TKO win at BKFC 41

By Christopher Taylor - April 30, 2023
Mike Perry

Mike Perry earned another big win in the bare knuckle boxing ring this evening stopping former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action this evening in Denver for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and was confident that the former UFC title holder would become his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ had ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak, his last fight coming against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Rockhold later asked for and was granted his release from the promotion, allowing the California native to sign a lucrative one-fight deal with BKFC.

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ main event did not result in the jaw dropping finish most fight fans were expecting. The former UFC fighters engaged in a wild opening round, which saw both Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold get wobbled by punches. After an entertaining start to the second round, the fight was stopped abruptly. Rockhold was seen talking to the referee and appeared to say something was wrong, like he had suffered an injury. Big Dan stepped in and waved off the contest. It was later revealed that the fight was stopped due to Rockhold having multiple teeth cracked.

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41

Official BKFC 41 Result: Mike Perry def. Like Rockhold via TKO in Round 2

Shortly following the anticlimactic finish, ‘Platinum’ spoke with The Schmo backstage.

“Man, I feel like I wish I did bring the belt out. But I thought the fight was more important, focus on that and Luke… I mean man, he looks so dangerous to be up against. He was big. He hit me once!  And it’s like I just kinda wanted to feel it. So I knew I could go in and get more reckless. And that’s what I did and it worked. I was beating that body down. And then I hit that face a few times and he didn’t like it.”

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next following his victory over Luke Rockhold at tonight’s BKFC 41 event in Denver? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41

Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 (Photo)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023
Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, BKFC, BKFC 41, UFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor squares off with Mike Perry after BKFC 41 main event (Video)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023

Former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor squared off with Mike Perry following the conclusion of tonight’s BKFC 41 main event. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) took on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 […]

Mike Perry, Triad Combat, Michael Seals, Triller
Luke Rockhold

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s BKFC 41 event was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last […]

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41
Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41 Results: Mike Perry forces Luke Rockhold to quit (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

BJPENN.com has you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 41 results, including the highly anticipated main event between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the […]

BKFC 41, Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Results, Highlights
Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41: 'Perry vs. Rockhold' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Bare Knuckle Boxing takes center stage tonight at 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado, as Mike Perry takes on Luke Rockhold in the BKFC 41 main event. Perry (14-8 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) will be returning to […]

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold open to UFC return to face "true champion" Israel Adesanya: "I think I present a lot of problems for Izzy"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023
Luke Rockhold, Jan Blachowicz
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold reacts to Mike Perry’s platinum world champion belt ahead of BKFC 41 showdown

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Luke Rockhold is reacting to Mike Perry’s custom platinum world champion belt ahead of BKFC 41. BKFC 41 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday April 29th at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The main […]

Mike Perry

Luke Rockhold puts Mike Perry in rear-naked choke during BKFC 41 press conference face off

Josh Evanoff - April 27, 2023

Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry had a wild face-off at the BKFC 41 press conference earlier today. The build to their light-heavyweight clash on Saturday has been a wild one. The five-round headliner will be […]

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Luke Rockhold reacts to footage of Mike Perry picking his nose and wiping it on his sweater: "If I noticed it I would have slapped the s**t out of him"

Cole Shelton - April 27, 2023

Luke Rockhold didn’t notice Mike Perry pick his nose and wipe it on him at their faceoff, but had he there would have been problems. Rockhold and Perry had a press conference to promote their […]

Mike Perry, Daniel Rodriguez
Luke Rockhold

Mike Perry warns Luke Rockhold that bare knuckle fighting is a different game ahead of BKFC 41: “I'm gonna headbutt you in your f**king hands”

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2023

Mike Perry has issued a warning to Luke Rockhold ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 41 this weekend. On Saturday night in Colorado, Mike Perry will continue his BKFC journey against the debuting […]