Mike Perry reacts after cracking Luke Rockhold’s teeth in TKO win at BKFC 41

Mike Perry earned another big win in the bare knuckle boxing ring this evening stopping former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action this evening in Denver for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and was confident that the former UFC title holder would become his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ had ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak, his last fight coming against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Rockhold later asked for and was granted his release from the promotion, allowing the California native to sign a lucrative one-fight deal with BKFC.

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ main event did not result in the jaw dropping finish most fight fans were expecting. The former UFC fighters engaged in a wild opening round, which saw both Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold get wobbled by punches. After an entertaining start to the second round, the fight was stopped abruptly. Rockhold was seen talking to the referee and appeared to say something was wrong, like he had suffered an injury. Big Dan stepped in and waved off the contest. It was later revealed that the fight was stopped due to Rockhold having multiple teeth cracked.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Mike Perry def. Like Rockhold via TKO in Round 2

Shortly following the anticlimactic finish, ‘Platinum’ spoke with The Schmo backstage.

“Man, I feel like I wish I did bring the belt out. But I thought the fight was more important, focus on that and Luke… I mean man, he looks so dangerous to be up against. He was big. He hit me once! And it’s like I just kinda wanted to feel it. So I knew I could go in and get more reckless. And that’s what I did and it worked. I was beating that body down. And then I hit that face a few times and he didn’t like it.”

