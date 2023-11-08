Alex Pereira rooting for “very talented” Dillon Danis to get into the UFC: “He’s a great guy”

By Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

Alex Pereira is rooting for Dillon Danis to get a UFC deal and fight in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Alex Pereira and Dillon Danis

Danis was recently released from his contract with Bellator after boxing Logan Paul. Since then, he has been vocal on social media that he wants to fight in the UFC. Although Danis hasn’t fought in MMA since 2019, Alex Pereira believes ‘El Jefe’ would have success in the promotion as he’s a very talented fighter.

“I trained with him, we did two sessions, one before the Blachowicz fight which was MMA training, and another one for this fight he had with Logan,” Alex Pereira said at UFC 295 media day about Dillon Danis. First, we did the MMA session, I could see he is a very talented kid, we had two (training) sessions, he’s a great guy and the fact that he’s in negotiations with the UFC or trying to is awesome and I’m very pumped for him and I root for him.”

As Alex Pereira says, he did train with Dillon Danis twice and was impressed by his skills. Although he is rooting for Danis to get signed to the UFC, whether or not the Las Vegas-based promotion has any interest in him remains to be seen.

Alex Pereira (8-2) is set to fight for the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title on Saturday against Jiri Prochazka. Pereira is coming off a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut, and before that was knocked out by Israel Adesanya to lose his middleweight title. He also holds notable wins over Adesanya and Sean Strickland by knockout.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, is just 2-0 as a pro and hasn’t fought in MMA since June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey. Prior to that, in his pro debut, he submitted Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in April of 2018.

