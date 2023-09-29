John McCarthy is speaking out after Tim Kennedy claims his controversial loss to Yoel Romero ended his fight career

By Susan Cox - September 29, 2023

John McCarthy is speaking out after Tim Kennedy claims that his controversial loss to Yoel Romero ended his fight career.

Tim Kennedy

Tim Kennedy (18-6 MMA) fought Yoel Romero (15-7 MMA) way back in 2014 at UFC 178.  The result was a TKO loss for Kennedy. John McCarthy was the referee of record for that fight.

On the nine-year anniversary of UFC 178, Kennedy took to ‘X’, accusing McCarthy of mismanaging the situation that September:

“Robbery anniversary and the end of my fight career. Dear Nevada Athletic Commission. NAC 467.728 If a combatant fails or refuses to resume competing when the bell sounds…the referee shall award a decision of TKO.”

McCarthy took to ‘X‘ to respond to Kennedy saying:

“Tim you are an amazing person and I truly wish the very best life has to offer both you and your family. Perhaps I could of done something differently during your fight. I wish I had the forethought to envision this exact situation before it ever occurred and that way I may have handled it differently. But you are not stating facts about what occurred. Yoel was told to stay seated by the NSAC Inspector. The truth is the Cutman hired and paid for by the UFC did not re-enter the cage when summoned to do so and that is what held up the start of the 3rd round. It is not Yoel’s fault that this occurred and the Cutman is not part of Yoel’s official corner. Language barriers did not help as well. It’s egregious to penalize a person when they are not at fault and that is why there were no point deductions nor DQ. Was it completely fair to you? No I don’t believe it was, but there are times when there is no perfect solution in the moment. I hope the very best for you in all that you do.”

John McCarthy, Scott Coker, Dana White, Bellator 241, Coronavirus, UFC 249

Image via @weighinginsow on Instagram

It was the loss to Romero that snapped Kennedy’s four fight winning streak. Kennedy went on to fight Kelvin Gastelum (18-8 MMA) in December of 2016 at UFC 206 but lost via TKO as well. Following the defeat, Kennedy retired from the UFC.

Kennedy, 44, responded directly to McCarthy on ‘X’ saying:

“I’m super happy I’m done fighting and this fight brought in the end. So thank you for that. You failed to mange control of what was happening in the cage. The entire Yoel team played you like a fiddle and got what they wanted… more time to recover.”

While happy, Kennedy is still blaming McCarthy for the demise of his career.

Do you remember UFC 178? Do you believe McCarthy should hold some responsibility for ending Kennedy’s career?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

John McCarthy Tim Kennedy UFC

Related

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White shares photos of his incredible body transformation

Susan Cox - September 29, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

John McCarthy shares the one area Paddy Pimblett can pose problems for Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson rejects notion that the UFC is punishing him with Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has rejected the idea that he’s being punished by the promotion with a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja shares his side of disputed sparring session with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

Alexandre Pantoja has given his side of what happened when he sparred with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

Montserrat Rendon, UFC
Montserrat Rendon

Montserrat Rendon reacts to judge Chris Leben's scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

Montserrat Rendon is reacting to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79.

Miles Johns

Miles Johns wants Aiemann Zahabi in Toronto after win over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023
Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for 'El Jefe's' boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Conor McGregor didn’t train with Dillon Danis after all.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury "would be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Mike Tyson has been training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury, and knows if the former UFC heavyweight champion wins it would be the biggest upset ever.

Daniel Cormier, Tony Ferguson, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Daniel Cormier weighs in on the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “Gaethje takes a little part of you that you don’t get back”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.

Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC won’t want to give Dricus Du Plessis the next middleweight title shot: “That isn't how it works”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis won’t fight for gold next.