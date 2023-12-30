Conor McGregor reveals announcement date for his next fight

UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his next fight on New Year’s Day.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for some kind of announcement regarding the return of the Irishman. It’s been well over two years since we’ve seen him in the Octagon, with many believing 2023 would be the year that he made his comeback.

Alas, for whatever reason, he’s been inactive. The expectation is that when he does return, he’ll battle Michael Chandler, the man he coached against during The Ultimate Fighter.

Despite that, Conor has been venting his frustrations across both social media and a number of interviews, making it crystal clear he wants to get back in the cage. Now, the former two-weight world champion has provided another update on his future.

I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 30, 2023