Conor McGregor reveals announcement date for his next fight
UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his next fight on New Year’s Day.
For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for some kind of announcement regarding the return of the Irishman. It’s been well over two years since we’ve seen him in the Octagon, with many believing 2023 would be the year that he made his comeback.
Alas, for whatever reason, he’s been inactive. The expectation is that when he does return, he’ll battle Michael Chandler, the man he coached against during The Ultimate Fighter.
Despite that, Conor has been venting his frustrations across both social media and a number of interviews, making it crystal clear he wants to get back in the cage. Now, the former two-weight world champion has provided another update on his future.
I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 30, 2023
The Greatest Comeback in Sports History.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 30, 2023
McGregor’s big reveal
“I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024.”
“The Greatest Comeback in Sports History.”
We all know that Conor McGregor can talk a big game. The big question is whether or not he can back it up, especially at the age of 35. It’s been almost four years since he won a fight in mixed martial arts and since then, he’s also suffered two losses to Dustin Poirier.
He clearly believes that he has something left in the tank to offer the fans. If he’s right, then we could be in for one hell of a year in 2024, and potentially beyond.
What do you believe McGregor will announce on New Year’s Day? If he does collide with Michael Chandler in his comeback fight, would you favor him to win that contest? What is your favorite moment from his career? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC