RIZIN champion Juan Archuleta calls for rematch with Bellator’s Patchy Mix: “Only guy to beat him”

RIZIN bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta is ready for a rematch with Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix.

‘The Spaniard’ is slated to make the first title defense of his bantamweight title reign this Saturday. In the co-main event of RIZIN 45, Juan Archuleta will face former titleholder Kai Asaukra. If he can get through the Japanese fighter this weekend, he hopes to meet Patchy Mix in the near future.

Juan Archuleta discussed a potential rematch with ‘War Ready’ in a recent interview with the JAXXON Podcast. Speaking to Rampage Jackson, he explained that he’s already spoken to PFL boss Donn Davis about the fight. Pitching the rematch with Patchy Mix, Archuleta explained that it would bring three brands together.

Obviously, Bellator and PFL are already working together, as the Davis-led promotion bought out the Viacom brand last month. However, the rising MMA company has no bantamweight division, which is a problem for Patchy Mix. Holding a 19-1 record with wins over names such as Sergio Pettis, he’s considered one of the best fighters outside of the UFC today.

In the event that the PFL doesn’t find an opponent for Patchy Mix’s promotional debut, Juan Archuleta is more than interested. Speaking on the JAXXON Podcast, ‘The Spaniard’ also noted that he’s the only man to defeat the Bellator champion. Back in 2020, Archuleta defeated Mix in a bout for the vacant bantamweight title. Three years later, he’s down to run it back.

RIZIN champion Juan Archuleta calls for rematch with Bellator champion Patchy Mix

“I think the first event they’ll have [in 2024] is the PFL champions versus the Bellator champions,” Juan Archuleta stated to Rampage Jackson, discussing PFL’s recent merger with Bellator. “They only have six weight classes, and those six weight classes are going to fight. I said hey, I texted Donn Davis, ‘I’m in a strange predicament here. We have an opportunity to put three promotions into one, and you’re talking about being a global mixed martial arts promotion’.”

He continued, “‘What better way to do it than having me fight Patchy Mix since you don’t already have a PFL 135 champion. Why don’t I take care of business come New Year’s Eve, and you let me and Patchy Mix fight, because I’m the only guy to beat Patchy Mix’. Of course, we have to see what Patchy wants, the champion gets to choose and pick who he wants to defend the belt against. But for me, it’s the only thing that makes sense.”

“I’m going to be on a five-fight win streak, he’s on a six-fight win streak… If you want to make it global, and set the precedence of letting fighters be able to do what fighters do, let me fight Patchy Mix for the PFL and Bellator titles.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Juan Archuleta vs. Patchy Mix 2 in the PFL cage? Who do you have winning in that potential rematch?