Video | Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 presser to ask for a main event slot, gets snubbed by Dana White

By Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

UFC star Joaquin Buckley crashed the UFC 300 press conference yesterday to ask for a main event slot in St. Louis.

Joaquin Buckley

In recent times, Joaquin Buckley has been making a real name for himself. He’s been putting together wins in the Octagon, and he’s been raising his profile outside of it. In his last outing, he made a real statement by securing an emphatic win over veteran Vicente Luque.

As you can imagine, Joaquin wants to keep climbing the ranks by staying as active as he possibly can. Of course, as we know, that’s easier said than done in the UFC.

RELATED: Joaquin Buckley believes Ariel Helwani and other media members attempt to hurt the careers of fighters: “I shouldn’t have even took the interview”

Next month, the promotion returns to St. Louis – which just so happens to be Buckley’s hometown. During the UFC 300 press conference, he called his shot and asked for a main event contest.

Buckley’s shoots his shot

Buckley: “Look, the whole crowd told me man. Look, you’re coming back to St. Louis, everybody know the main event, Derrick Lewis. Hey, we love Derrick Lewis, but he don’t wanna fight five rounds, Dana! Come on. Switch it up and give your boy the main event of St. Louis in his hometown baby, let’s go.

White: “Thanks for coming out today guys, I’ll see you at the weigh-ins!”

If you don’t ask, you don’t get. At the same time, we imagine that White is perfectly happy with having someone like Derrick Lewis in the main event. Better luck next time, Joaquin.

Would you like to see Joaquin Buckley make a quick turnaround and compete in the main event of UFC St. Louis? If it happens, who would you like to see him face? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

