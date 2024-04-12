Video | Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 presser to ask for a main event slot, gets snubbed by Dana White

UFC star Joaquin Buckley crashed the UFC 300 press conference yesterday to ask for a main event slot in St. Louis.

In recent times, Joaquin Buckley has been making a real name for himself. He’s been putting together wins in the Octagon, and he’s been raising his profile outside of it. In his last outing, he made a real statement by securing an emphatic win over veteran Vicente Luque.

As you can imagine, Joaquin wants to keep climbing the ranks by staying as active as he possibly can. Of course, as we know, that’s easier said than done in the UFC.

Next month, the promotion returns to St. Louis – which just so happens to be Buckley’s hometown. During the UFC 300 press conference, he called his shot and asked for a main event contest.