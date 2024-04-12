Video | Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 presser to ask for a main event slot, gets snubbed by Dana White
UFC star Joaquin Buckley crashed the UFC 300 press conference yesterday to ask for a main event slot in St. Louis.
In recent times, Joaquin Buckley has been making a real name for himself. He’s been putting together wins in the Octagon, and he’s been raising his profile outside of it. In his last outing, he made a real statement by securing an emphatic win over veteran Vicente Luque.
As you can imagine, Joaquin wants to keep climbing the ranks by staying as active as he possibly can. Of course, as we know, that’s easier said than done in the UFC.
Next month, the promotion returns to St. Louis – which just so happens to be Buckley’s hometown. During the UFC 300 press conference, he called his shot and asked for a main event contest.
Joaquin Buckley has entered his name into the #UFCStLouis chat…. 👀@Newmansa94 | #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/u3r0iXKJfS
— UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2024
Buckley’s shoots his shot
Buckley: “Look, the whole crowd told me man. Look, you’re coming back to St. Louis, everybody know the main event, Derrick Lewis. Hey, we love Derrick Lewis, but he don’t wanna fight five rounds, Dana! Come on. Switch it up and give your boy the main event of St. Louis in his hometown baby, let’s go.
White: “Thanks for coming out today guys, I’ll see you at the weigh-ins!”
If you don’t ask, you don’t get. At the same time, we imagine that White is perfectly happy with having someone like Derrick Lewis in the main event. Better luck next time, Joaquin.
