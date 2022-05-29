Mariusz Pudzianowski scores scary KO win over Michal Materla at KSW 70 (Video)

Mariusz Pudzianowski scored a devastating knockout victory at KSW 70.
Pudzianowski shared the cage with Michal Materla inside Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland. The fight ended in a scintillating and scary fashion.
Take a look at the finish:
PUDZIANOWSKI!!!!
KNOCKOUT!!!!! #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/m2hlJZ9VrW
— KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 28, 2022
Fans quickly grew concerned after Materla remained on the canvas for several minutes. He eventually rose to his feet and fans in attendance expressed a sigh of relief.
With the victory, Pudzianowski has now extended his winning streak to five. He hasn’t lost a fight since March 2019. His pro MMA record has improved to 17-7.
As for Materla, the former KSW Middleweight Champion sees his two-fight winning streak snapped. He had rebounded from a first-round loss to Roberto Soldić, scoring wins over Moise Rimbon and Jason Radcliffe.
There was plenty of action at KSW 70. Ricardo Prasel went one-on-one with Daniel Omielańczuk, Ivan Erslan took on Rafal Kijańczuk, and much more.
The event also saw two fights end due to injury. In total, the event saw five fights end in a KO or TKO and two fights end via submission.
Here are the full KSW 70 results:
- Mariusz Pudzianowski def. Michal Materla via KO (punch) – R1, 1:47
- Ricardo Prasel def. Daniel Omielańczuk via submission (ankle lock) – R1, 1:38
- Ivan Erslan def. Rafał Kijańczuk via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:31
- Marek Samociuk def. Izu Ugonoh via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:38
- Bartosz Leśko def. Damian Piwowarczyk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Radosław Paczuski def. Jason Wilnis via TKO (injury) – R3, 1:46
- Anita Bekus def. Roberta Zocco via unanimous decision
- Albert Odzimkowski def. Tommy Quinn via TKO (injury) – R1, 2:56
- Francisco Barrio def. Lukasz Rajewski via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:52