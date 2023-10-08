Bryce Mitchell says he choked a deer to death while hunting in the woods: “Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death”

Bryce Mitchell Claims To Have Killed Deer With Choke

Appearing on the “OverDogs Podcast,” Bryce Mitchell recalled the time when he whiffed a shot on a deer while hunting and decided to use his MMA background to get the job done (via MMAMania.com).

“That happened,” said Mitchell. “Not like the biggest doe ever, but definitely not a small one. I was hunting with a crossbow and I had my scope electrical taped on there. I guess when I got out to the woods the tape wiggled loose and I was shooting and missing. I’m not kidding because my scope was taped on.

“I called the doe in for like two and a half hours. It fell asleep and I took a shot and I missed. I just climbed down the deer stand and I said I’m going to try to get my hands on it. I waited till it went back to sleep and I went real quiet down the deer stand and I was like, ‘F—k it, I’m going to do it.’

“Before I slid the choke in I texted my coach and I told him to help. Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death.”

Mitchell is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79. It was a nice bounce back win for “Thug Nasty,” who suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career after being submitted by Ilia Topuria in late 2022.