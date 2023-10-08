Bryce Mitchell says he choked a deer to death while hunting in the woods: “Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death”
When Bryce Mitchell isn’t swinging leather inside the Octagon, he’s choking a deer to death it appears.
Mitchell has made waves in the UFC, and it’s not solely because of his MMA skills. The top 10-ranked UFC featherweight also has quite the personality. Mitchell is proud to explore the outdoors and go hunting. This latest story in the adventures of Mitchell, however, is quite a doozy.
Bryce Mitchell Claims To Have Killed Deer With Choke
Appearing on the “OverDogs Podcast,” Bryce Mitchell recalled the time when he whiffed a shot on a deer while hunting and decided to use his MMA background to get the job done (via MMAMania.com).
“That happened,” said Mitchell. “Not like the biggest doe ever, but definitely not a small one. I was hunting with a crossbow and I had my scope electrical taped on there. I guess when I got out to the woods the tape wiggled loose and I was shooting and missing. I’m not kidding because my scope was taped on.
“I called the doe in for like two and a half hours. It fell asleep and I took a shot and I missed. I just climbed down the deer stand and I said I’m going to try to get my hands on it. I waited till it went back to sleep and I went real quiet down the deer stand and I was like, ‘F—k it, I’m going to do it.’
“Before I slid the choke in I texted my coach and I told him to help. Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death.”
Mitchell is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79. It was a nice bounce back win for “Thug Nasty,” who suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career after being submitted by Ilia Topuria in late 2022.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bryce Mitchell UFC