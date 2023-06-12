UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev says the BMF title is for bums

By Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Islam Makhachev has taken aim at the BMF belt.

Islam Makhachev, BMF title

Makhachev is the current UFC lightweight champion, but in the main event of UFC 291, two of the top 155lbs contenders in Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to collide for the BMF belt. Many fans have mixed feelings on the belt and Makhachev says the BMF belt is for bums.

“Listen, one question. If Dustin Poirier beats Justin Gaethje, and he’s gonna fight next for the lightweight title, he’s gonna come with BMF title? He going to come to Abu Dhabi with his BMF title? I don’t want this s**t. BMF, what is this?… This belt’s for the bums. First time who fought for this belt? Nate Diaz and Masvidal,” Makhachev said to Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel. “Two people never can be champions, you know? They give him some belt (and say), be happy, fight for BMF. What is this, I don’t know. Gaethje and Poirier, they fight for the real belt many times and they always lose. Now, Dana is a good guy give him other belt, guys you have to be BMF champion. Honestly, if someone gives me this belt tomorrow, I don’t want this s**t.”

RELATED: Islam Makhachev reacts after UFC books Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2.

If Islam Makhachev does fight the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje next, he doesn’t want the BMF belt up for grabs. Instead, he would rather just defend his title as he knows it adds to his legacy. Makhachev is also confident he would beat both of them with ease.

“I can beat them, I can fight with Poirier or Gaethje but I don’t need the BMF shit, brother. I can beat this guy easy,” Makhachev said.

Ultimately, Islam Makhachev expects Dustin Poirier to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 and become the BMF champion. However, if Poirier is next, Makhachev prefers if they fight only the lightweight title is up for grabs.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Islam Makhachev UFC

