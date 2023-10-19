WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev get heated in a back-and-forth over rehydration: “He needs all the advantages”

By Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had a heated back-and-forth over rehydration during the UFC 294 press conference.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski and Makhachev fought back in February in Australia and after the fight, Dan Hooker accused the lightweight champ of using an IV to rehydrate. Although it has never been proven, ahead of UFC 294, Makhachev claims having 40 hours to rehydrate before this fight will be a difference in his power.

After saying that, Alexander Volkanovski blasted Islam Makhachev native for saying he needs to rehydrate to be at the best of his abilities. That started off a heated back-and-forth between the two which adds some more hype to the highly-anticipated rematch.

“Why, are you telling me him rehydrating for 30-something hours isn’t enough? He’s going to be stronger with 40 hours? Is that really what we’re relying on over here? You don’t back your skills? I don’t get it, I don’t get it, I back my skills, I really don’t get it,” Volkanovski said.

Islam Makhachev was quick to respond telling Alexander Volkanovski to wait until Saturday night.

“I show you everything. Be patient, be patient. I’ll show you my power and everything Saturday night,” Makhachev responded.

After Makhachev’s comments, Alexander Volkanovski wondered how an extra 10 hours would make that much of a difference. However, Makhachev doesn’t think they had over 30 hours to rehydrate

“I don’t know the world you are living in, mate. I don’t need more than 30 hours to rehydrate,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “I’m a fighter, I’ll turn up and I back my skills, that’s why I’m here today. 12 days’ notice, I’m the man.”

There’s no question that Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev have more bad blood this time around than back in February. But, both men have a ton of confidence they will finish the other this time around and make a statement at UFC 294.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor backing Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight: "A perfect fight for the Chechen"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023
Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez opens up on struggles in jail after arrest: "Appreciate what you have"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up a bit about his legal situation.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Francis Ngannou

'Biased' Dana White believes UFC 294 will outsell Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "You want to see the best fight the best"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Dana White is a bit biased, but he believes that UFC 294 will be the biggest event of the month.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre reveals he was set to grapple Nick Diaz in December before an injury postponed it

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Georges St-Pierre was supposed to grapple at a UFC Fight Pass event in December but that won’t happen after all.

Dana White and Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Dana White defends "pain in the ass" Paulo Costa after withdrawing from UFC 294: "It's legit"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has defended Paulo Costa following his withdrawal from his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, UFC, The UFC

Dana White places blame on Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023
Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

On the main card of UFC 294, a pivotal light heavyweight bout goes down as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Johnny Walker. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a sizeable -390 favorite while the Brazilian is a +280 underdog on FanDuel.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker shares uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is sharing an uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor takes aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power: “Grow some balls and fight for real”

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Conor McGregor is taking aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power.

Charles Oliveira, UFC 280
Charles Oliveira

Belal Muhammad reacts to Charles Oliveira withdrawing from UFC 294: “He chose not to fight”

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has given his thoughts on Charles Oliveira withdrawing from UFC 294.