WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev get heated in a back-and-forth over rehydration: “He needs all the advantages”

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had a heated back-and-forth over rehydration during the UFC 294 press conference.

Volkanovski and Makhachev fought back in February in Australia and after the fight, Dan Hooker accused the lightweight champ of using an IV to rehydrate. Although it has never been proven, ahead of UFC 294, Makhachev claims having 40 hours to rehydrate before this fight will be a difference in his power.

After saying that, Alexander Volkanovski blasted Islam Makhachev native for saying he needs to rehydrate to be at the best of his abilities. That started off a heated back-and-forth between the two which adds some more hype to the highly-anticipated rematch.

“Why, are you telling me him rehydrating for 30-something hours isn’t enough? He’s going to be stronger with 40 hours? Is that really what we’re relying on over here? You don’t back your skills? I don’t get it, I don’t get it, I back my skills, I really don’t get it,” Volkanovski said.

Islam Makhachev was quick to respond telling Alexander Volkanovski to wait until Saturday night.

“I show you everything. Be patient, be patient. I’ll show you my power and everything Saturday night,” Makhachev responded.

After Makhachev’s comments, Alexander Volkanovski wondered how an extra 10 hours would make that much of a difference. However, Makhachev doesn’t think they had over 30 hours to rehydrate

“I don’t know the world you are living in, mate. I don’t need more than 30 hours to rehydrate,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “I’m a fighter, I’ll turn up and I back my skills, that’s why I’m here today. 12 days’ notice, I’m the man.”

There’s no question that Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev have more bad blood this time around than back in February. But, both men have a ton of confidence they will finish the other this time around and make a statement at UFC 294.