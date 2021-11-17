Conor McGregor ‘ashamed’ of Ireland government following latest COVID-19 restrictions

Conor McGregor is none too pleased with his home country’s recent decisions.

A native of Ireland, “The Notorious'” home has gone back into a lockdown state thanks to COVID-19. Pubs will now have a midnight curfew and work-from-home environments will be enforced as was recently announced.

“Frustrated with these new restrictions in Ireland,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “We’ve done our part and we’ve followed the rules. NPHET told us last month we had the virus suppressed. And yet we move forwards only to move backwards again. All we ask for is clarity, and we have gotten none since the beginning.

“Ireland and it’s people, with its high vaccination rate, after enduring the longest lockdown in the free world, is not to blame for the undersupply of our healthcare system.

Those in government are! Almost 3 years to bolster this for our people, and nothing.

Ireland will rise!

“For [Tánaiste of Ireland] Leo [Varadkar] to come out today on foreign soil, and directly blame the non vaccinated, is the most divisive comment I’ve seen yet. It is neither the vaccinated, nor non vaccinated, nor any Irish citizen for that matter, that is responsible for this unpreparedness. It is government!

“There is just no backing from me here anymore,” Conor McGregor continued. “We will rise! Tonight’s address read like an advert to me. When Ireland stands. The world will know.

“We are almost 3 years into this. We have came together time and time again! Gone above and beyond what has been asked of us! Yet all we have gotten back is hypocritical address after hypocritical address! The audacity! I am ashamed of my nations government at this time.”

Conor McGregor (22-6) last fought at UFC 264 in July when looking to avenge his January defeat to Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately for the 33-year old, he would once again come up short – this time via TKO after a nasty leg break.