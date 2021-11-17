Jake Paul says he’s ‘the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century’

Jake Paul believes he is the best thing that’s happened to boxing in 100 years.

Paul has created quite the stir in the combat sports world since he turned to boxing as he’s 4-0 and beat former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley last time out. He is a former Disney actor and YouTuber so he had a massive following before getting into boxing. With that, he has helped add eyes to the sport which is why he believes he is the best thing to happen to boxing. He also claims the legends of the sport agree with him.

"I'm the best thing that's happened to boxing in a century… and the legends would agree." Jake Paul is live with @taylorrooks in the B/R app right now: https://t.co/1VcDXSPomK pic.twitter.com/zVV2PjueaP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2021

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period,” Paul said to Bleacher Report. “The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys. They’ve all said what I’m doing for boxing is a breath of fresh air. I think that debate started about a year ago – is Jake Paul good for boxing? I have silenced that, and I don’t think there’s anybody on the other side of the equation who thinks I’m bad for boxing. I have a foundation where we give boxing gloves to as many kids as possible. We’re going around, renovating boxing gyms, getting the young kids inspired to box. I think this sport needed that revival.”

Although Paul claims he’s the best thing to happen to boxing, it is a far stretch from the truth. However, there is no question he has helped put eyes on the sport and add some hype to it.

Jake Paul is set to return to the ring on December 18 against Tommy Fury. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as the two are undefeated boxers and social media stars. They have actually trash-talked one another which has only added to the appeal of the scrap.

What do you make of Jake Paul saying he’s the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century?