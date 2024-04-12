Bo Nickal proclaims he’ll be a -800 betting favorite for future UFC title fight ahead of UFC 300
UFC middleweight Bo Nickal has title aspirations, and he expects similar pre-fight betting swings when he reaches the division’s pinnacle.
Nickal will face Cody Brundage at UFC 300 on Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns for the chance to continue his unbeaten MMA run and will feature on the UFC 300 main card.
Nickal enters the Brundage fight as a significant betting favorite. As of this writing, he’s listed as a -2200 betting favorite on FanDuel and is easily the biggest favorite on the card.
Nickal, who is no stranger to having a lot of money bet in his favor, feels this is just the beginning of what’s to come.
Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in UFC 300 return
During the UFC 300 weigh-in show, Nickal made a bold claim regarding a future title challenge.
“It’s almost like a mania thing, I feel like, with the odds,” Nickal said. “They’re just bigger and bigger every time. I know some people are like ‘When are you going to be -200 or something like that?’, probably never. I might be fighting for the UFC title in two years and be a -800 favorite…
“It’s possible! In my mind, by the time I get there, I think that’s the reason my career is progressing, I’m not skipping steps…if you look at my NCAA career, I was dominant as a freshman…I widened the gap, continuously widened the gap and that’s what I plan to do here.”
Nickal has a lot to feel confident about entering UFC 300. He’s 5-0 in his professional MMA career, with all five of his career wins ending in the first round.
Nickal was a wrecking ball in collegiate wrestling before making the full-time transition to MMA. He won multiple national titles at Penn State, long regarded as one of the most prolific NCAA wrestling schools.
Nickal has called out the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira during his UFC middleweight run, despite not earning a ranking just yet. But, it could be a matter of time until Nickal has the chance to prove that the hype is warranted.
