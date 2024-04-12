Bo Nickal proclaims he’ll be a -800 betting favorite for future UFC title fight ahead of UFC 300

Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in UFC 300 return

During the UFC 300 weigh-in show, Nickal made a bold claim regarding a future title challenge.

“It’s almost like a mania thing, I feel like, with the odds,” Nickal said. “They’re just bigger and bigger every time. I know some people are like ‘When are you going to be -200 or something like that?’, probably never. I might be fighting for the UFC title in two years and be a -800 favorite…

“It’s possible! In my mind, by the time I get there, I think that’s the reason my career is progressing, I’m not skipping steps…if you look at my NCAA career, I was dominant as a freshman…I widened the gap, continuously widened the gap and that’s what I plan to do here.”

Nickal has a lot to feel confident about entering UFC 300. He’s 5-0 in his professional MMA career, with all five of his career wins ending in the first round.

Nickal was a wrecking ball in collegiate wrestling before making the full-time transition to MMA. He won multiple national titles at Penn State, long regarded as one of the most prolific NCAA wrestling schools.

Nickal has called out the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira during his UFC middleweight run, despite not earning a ranking just yet. But, it could be a matter of time until Nickal has the chance to prove that the hype is warranted.