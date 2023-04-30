search
BKFC president David Feldman on Conor McGregor’s appearance at BKFC 41: “Definitely a gigantic moment for us”

By Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023
Conor McGregor BKFC 41

BKFC president David Feldman was all smiles following BKFC 41 thanks to Conor McGregor’s appearance.

McGregor was in attendance and shouted advice to both Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes during their five-round slugfest. To top it off, McGregor got inside the ring at the end of the night and had a staredown with Mike Perry. The two exchanged pleasantries and McGregor teased a possible fight under bare knuckle rules.

BKFC President Thrilled About Conor McGregor’s Appearance

Feldman spoke to reporters during the BKFC 41 post-fight press conference and he didn’t hide the significance of Conor McGregor’s presence during the show (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“At the end of the day, I was really paying attention to the fights,” Feldman said. “It was a sold-out crowd – unbelievable crowd here, unbelievable fighters, unbelievable fights. So I don’t want to take away from these guys. But of course, it’s phenomenal to have Conor McGregor here. The No. 1 talked about combat sports athlete in the world jumps in the ring and challenges one of our fighters, and whether it ever happens or not doesn’t really matter. The fact is, it was a viral moment for us, and the fact is when he’s talking about it, everybody else in the combat sports world is talking about it. So it was a great thing for us – definitely a gigantic moment for us.”

McGregor has been telling media members that he will never retire. He’s also never been shy about wanting to dabble into fighting ventures outside of the UFC. McGregor also has boxing experience. He fought Floyd Mayweather back in August 2017 and lost the bout via 10th-round TKO. Many believe McGregor’s appearance was done simply to have a good time and for some publicity. It certainly helped boost the feel of BKFC 41, but one has to imagine UFC president Dana White won’t be too thrilled about it.

