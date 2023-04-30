Chael Sonnen says Chad Mendes “out-brawled” Eddie Alvarez in BKFC 41 co-main event: “That has never happened”

Chael Sonnen believes that Chad Mendes “out-brawled” Eddie Alvarez despite suffering a split decision loss at BKFC 41.

Mendes and Alvarez had a five-round barn burner inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. As mentioned, Alvarez ultimately had his hand raised.

After the fight, Chael Sonnen told The Schmo that he feels Eddie Alvarez was the true main attraction of BKFC 41 (via Sportskeeda.com).

“Luke, every time he fights, he puts up a hell of a fight… He makes these fights worthwhile, and if anyone has bad luck following them it’s Luke. Biggest star of the evening, it had to be Eddie [Alvarez].”

With that said, “The American Gangster” also feels that Chad “Money” Mendes was getting the better of his opponent in exchanges.

“I want Chad to share that spolight, I didn’t feel that there was a loser. Chad Mendes outbrawled Eddie Alvarez, and that has never happenend… he got out-brawled tonight. I will be here [again], I enjoy it. I had a good time…”

This was Mendes’ second bare knuckle boxing match. His first bout in the sport took place back in February 2022. Mendes defeated Joshuah Alvarez via fourth-round TKO.

As for Alvarez, he made his bare knuckle debut with his scrap against Mendes. “The Underground King” hadn’t competed in combat sports since his April 2021 loss to Rae Yoon Ok at ONE on TNT 4. This is Alvarez’s first win in combat sports since 2019 when he defeated Eduard Folayang via first-round submission.

Mendes was hoping for his second straight bare knuckle fighting victory, but it wasn’t meant to be. After the fight, Mendes announced his retirement from combat sports (transcription via MMAJunkie.com).

“I just don’t need to be doing this sh*t anymore,” Mendes said. “It’s fun, but I feel like at this point I’m just being selfish. I’ve got a solid family that loves me, and I’ve got other things in the works that I pour my heart and soul into to be successful at. But man, that was one hell of a fight.”