Charles Radtke issues apology for his post-fight remarks at UFC 293

By Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Charles Radtke has issued an apology after hurling a homophobic slur during the UFC 293 event.

Charles Radtke UFC 293 post-fight interview

Radtke was featured on the ESPN+ prelims of the UFC 293 card. He shared the Octagon with Mike Mathetha. After three rounds of action, Radtke earned the unanimous decision victory.

Radtke had a post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier that didn’t last long. That’s because Radtke hurled a slur at fans who were booing him throughout the fight.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ADDRESSES THE HOMOPHOBIC SLURS MADE BY FIGHTERS DURING UFC 293: “WE MAKE MISTAKES. I AM NOT HOLIER THAN THOU EITHER”

Charles Radtke Apologizes For UFC 293 Slur-Filled Rant

After the fight, Charles Radtke took to his Twitter account to send an apology for how he handled his post-fight interview.

“I’d like sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to the fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today.. Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don’t belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high.. It’s hard to explain the way your mind works when you’re locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I’m hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody.”

During the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Dana White said Radtke immediately regretted what he said when he got backstage. The UFC boss insisted that Radtke wasn’t told to apologize and he did it on his own free will. White said that he himself isn’t “holier than thou.” White also said that UFC fighters are grown men and grown women who can say whatever they want.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

