Colby Covington explains why he will never consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Colby Covington has explained why he can’t consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time.

Colby Covington, Jon Jones

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter ever. In the strictest sense, he has never lost a fight in his career – outside of a disqualification. He’s the best light heavyweight we’ve ever seen, and he’s now the UFC heavyweight champion too.

However, his career hasn’t been without controversy. He’s had a series of personal issues that have prevented him from stepping inside the cage, and he’s also failed a handful of drug tests.

Colby Covington, as many know, was roommates with Jones during their days at Iowa Central Community College. In his mind, ‘Bones’ can’t be looked upon as the GOAT, and he’s revealed why that’s the case in a recent interview.

“That’s opinion-based,” Covington said about Jones being the GOAT. “That’s whoever’s opinion that was writing that from ESPN that day, that’s cool, that’s your opinion but there’s probably 20, 30, 40 million people in America that don’t think the opposite. People in the Republican party respect people that are blue-collar, that have a clean slate, that aren’t breaking the law, doing these violent acts.

Covington questions Jones

“Everybody knows the multiple steroid tests that he failed so how can you call yourself a clean-cut athlete and the greatest of all time when you cheated on multiple steroid tests and broke many laws? For me, the greatest fighter of all time has to be a good fighter in the cage and outside the cage.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Colby Covington? What do you believe is next for Jon Jones in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

