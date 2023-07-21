Chris Duncan plans to “exploit” Yanal Ashmouz at UFC London en route to stoppage win: “The guy makes too many stupid mistakes”

Chris Duncan is ready to fight back in London.

Duncan hails from Scotland and got to make his UFC debut last March at UFC 286, where he picked up a split decision win over Omar Morales. It was a frustrating fight for Duncan as he wants to be known as an exciting fighter, but he’s happy he got the win and is able to return rather quickly.

“Nice quick turnaround for me, especially helping me out financially. It’s not the easiest thing being a fighter,” Duncan said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Shortly after UFC 286, Chris Duncan was offered to fight Yanal Ashmouz at UFC London who also won back in March. Although it was a surprise for Duncan to see Ashmouz beat Sam Patterson, ‘The Problem’ believes Ashmouz makes too many dumb mistakes in his fights.

“I have studied all of his fights now. The guy is decent in the UFC, he has a good overhand, good left hand, and nice tight boxing, but there are a couple of things that I am looking forward to exploiting,” Duncan said. “The guy is pretty raw, he does a lot of things really well but the guy makes too many stupid mistakes as well. I’m going go out there, fight the fight, and get the W once again.”