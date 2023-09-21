Colby Covington says no one at welterweight is “deserving” of a title shot, eyes first title defense against Islam Makhachev

Colby Covington doesn’t think anybody at welterweight deserves a title fight.

Covington is set to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296 for the welterweight title on Dec. 16. It’s a big fight and in the lead-up, ‘Chaos’ is confident he will become the champ with a stoppage win over Edwards.

If Covington does finish Edwards and becomes the champ, he doesn’t think anyone in the welterweight division deserves a title shot. With that, ‘Chaos’ is open to having his first title defense be a super fight against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.

“Neither him or anybody else is deserving. He’s a racist… There’s that little mongul, he’s been talking a little bit saying he wants to come up and fight in a real man’s division, cause he’s at a little boy’s weight class,” Colby Covington said to James Lynch. “I’m talking about Islam Makhachev. He’s fighting in a little man’s weight class, fighting little midgets and he’s barely beating midgets, split decisions, split draws. It’s just pathetic. That little mongul has been talking, he has been saying he wants to come up to a real man division and face a real man in America’s champ. That might present itself as well, I think that’s a big super fight, and I think that’s a fight the fans want to see.”

If the fight with Islam Makhachev does come to fruition, Colby Covington thinks the UFC lightweight champ would face a lot of problems.