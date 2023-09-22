Mateusz Gamrot plans to make a “statement” against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 to prove he’s “real deal”

By Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is ready to prove he’s a legit title contender at lightweight at UFC Vegas 79.

Mateusz Gamrot

Gamrot is set for his second UFC main event as he takes on Rafael Fiziev on Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In his first UFC main event, Gamrot edged out a split decision against Arman Tsarukyan. With the win, he got a chance to fight a top-five opponent in Beneil Dariush, but he lost by a decision.

Following the loss, Mateusz Gamrot picked up a split decision win over Jalin Turner and is now ready for the opportunity to face Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

Given that Gamrot is the betting underdog, he believes a win over Fiziev sends a statement to the lightweight division that he’s the real deal.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski turns attention to Islam Makhachev at UFC 300.

“This time I want to prove I’m real deal in the UFC, and I have to prove that. Always you can improve your status, every time you can show better skills and performance,” Gamrot said at UFC Vegas 79 media day. “That’s going to be this time. I want to make a statement in this lightweight division. Of course, I am professional fighter and for me the most important is to win this fight. But I want to shape my shape and good performance, and I want to finish him.”

If Mateusz Gamrot does beat Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79, it would be a statement-making performance as he says. He knows a win over Fiziev should get him a top-five opponent and start a title run for him.

“In lightweight division there’s too many superstars, and the top 10 is really dangerous. Right now my focus is to fight with Rafael. This is big fight. He’s number six, I’m number seven. The winner of this fight advance to the top five, and everyone knows the top five is title run. I’m climbing to the top,” Gamrot concluded.

