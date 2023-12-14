Colby Covington reveals the real reason why he wants to fight ‘amateur jabroni’ Sean Strickland: “Can you all not relate?”

By Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Sean Strickland over his comments about women.

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ is currently slated to return to the octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 296 against Leon Edwards. For Colby Covington, the bout will be his first since a decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March. Following that victory, he was assaulted by ‘Gamebred’ in a Miami steakhouse.

While that caused the former interim champion to go on hiatus, he’s finally back. Ahead of his welterweight title bout, Colby Covington has targeted middleweight champion Sean Strickland. ‘Tarzan’ captured the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya in September. As of now, he’s set to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis in January.

However, if Colby Covington gets his way, he will be Sean Strickland’s next title challenger. At UFC 296 media day earlier this week, the welterweight aimed at the champion. There, he stated that he wanted to fight him partially due to his comments about women. In the past, Strickland has stated that women need to “stay in the kitchen”, among other things.

Those comments seemingly got under the skin of one Colby Covington. At UFC 296 media day, he slammed Sean Strickland’s comments, adding that his friend Candace Owens is far more intelligent than he is. That’s also far from the first time that he’s taken aim at the middleweight champion’s mental intellect.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING OFFERS OFFICIAL PREDICTION FOR LEON EDWARDS VS. COLBY COVINGTON: “I DON’T THINK IT’S GOING TO BE EASY”

Colby Covington

Colby Covington takes aim at middleweight champion Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 296

“Dude, can you not all relate?” Colby Covington responded to a question at UFC 296 media day about his previous comments about fighting Sean Strickland in the future. “I mean, the guy said that women only belong in the kitchen. If you told that to my friend Candace Owens, she would literally run circles around him and make him look like the amateur jabroni he is. I mean, the guy’s the easiest fight in the division, I mean there’s a reason why he ran away from my division.”

He concluded, “It’s because he couldn’t cut it. So, you know, I’m just speaking facts and what everybody believes and thinks as well.”

Colby Covington’s comments about fighting for middleweight gold are something that he has in common with his next opponent, Leon Edwards. Ahead of UFC 296, ‘Rocky’ too has shown interest in facing Sean Strickland. In fact, he believes that his next fight should be for the middleweight title.

Furthermore, the British fighter has stated that he plans to fight for the middleweight title at UFC 300.  As of now, Dana White and the company have yet to comment on those intentions. Regardless, it seems that both men involved in this Saturday’s pay-per-view main event are looking at a move to 185 pounds.

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington? Do you agree? Do you believe that we will see ‘Chaos’ versus Sean Strickland in 2024?

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Michael Bisping offers official prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: "I don't think it's going to be easy"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards believes Colby Covington will retire or go to lightweight after UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Leon Edwards believes UFC 296 will be the final time Colby Covington fights at welterweight.

Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

On the main card of UFC 296, an intriguing lightweight bout goes down as Paddy Pimblett takes on Tony Ferguson. Heading into the fight, Pimblett is a sizeable -330 favorite while ‘El Cucuy’ is a +240 underdog on FanDuel.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett shares advice to the “crabs in the UFC” being paid 12/12: “Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality”

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding fighter pay in the promotion.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry issues statement after being forced out of UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque: "This annoys me more than anyone"

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has released a statement after being forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson still holds ill will towards Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I scared the f**k out of that Dagestani guy”

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023
Dustin Jacoby
Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby expecting a "battle" against Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296, believes stars are aligning for rematch against Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Dustin Jacoby will be getting a chance to end 2023 on a high note.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC
Dana White

Dana White on Conor McGregor's planned return to UFC: "It's all up to him"

Zain Bando - December 13, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White sat down with TNT Sports to preview UFC 296, taking place Saturday night, headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and various other MMA topics, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque removed from UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

UFC 296 has taken a hit as a welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque is off the card.

Brian Kelleher
Cody Garbrandt

Brian Kelleher confident he can bring out the "old" Cody Garbrandt in a "firefight" at UFC 296: "He's an emotional guy"

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Brian Kelleher is relieved to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.