Colby Covington reveals the real reason why he wants to fight ‘amateur jabroni’ Sean Strickland: “Can you all not relate?”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Sean Strickland over his comments about women.

‘Chaos’ is currently slated to return to the octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 296 against Leon Edwards. For Colby Covington, the bout will be his first since a decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March. Following that victory, he was assaulted by ‘Gamebred’ in a Miami steakhouse.

While that caused the former interim champion to go on hiatus, he’s finally back. Ahead of his welterweight title bout, Colby Covington has targeted middleweight champion Sean Strickland. ‘Tarzan’ captured the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya in September. As of now, he’s set to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis in January.

However, if Colby Covington gets his way, he will be Sean Strickland’s next title challenger. At UFC 296 media day earlier this week, the welterweight aimed at the champion. There, he stated that he wanted to fight him partially due to his comments about women. In the past, Strickland has stated that women need to “stay in the kitchen”, among other things.

Those comments seemingly got under the skin of one Colby Covington. At UFC 296 media day, he slammed Sean Strickland’s comments, adding that his friend Candace Owens is far more intelligent than he is. That’s also far from the first time that he’s taken aim at the middleweight champion’s mental intellect.

Colby Covington takes aim at middleweight champion Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 296

“Dude, can you not all relate?” Colby Covington responded to a question at UFC 296 media day about his previous comments about fighting Sean Strickland in the future. “I mean, the guy said that women only belong in the kitchen. If you told that to my friend Candace Owens, she would literally run circles around him and make him look like the amateur jabroni he is. I mean, the guy’s the easiest fight in the division, I mean there’s a reason why he ran away from my division.”

He concluded, “It’s because he couldn’t cut it. So, you know, I’m just speaking facts and what everybody believes and thinks as well.”

Colby Covington’s comments about fighting for middleweight gold are something that he has in common with his next opponent, Leon Edwards. Ahead of UFC 296, ‘Rocky’ too has shown interest in facing Sean Strickland. In fact, he believes that his next fight should be for the middleweight title.

Furthermore, the British fighter has stated that he plans to fight for the middleweight title at UFC 300. As of now, Dana White and the company have yet to comment on those intentions. Regardless, it seems that both men involved in this Saturday’s pay-per-view main event are looking at a move to 185 pounds.

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington? Do you agree? Do you believe that we will see ‘Chaos’ versus Sean Strickland in 2024?