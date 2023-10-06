Colby Covington reacts to Islam Makhachev’s plans for a second UFC title: “He’s nothing more than a sheep herder”
UFC fighter Colby Covington has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev teasing a move up to welterweight.
Later this year, Colby Covington will challenge Leon Edwards as he attempts to finally become the undisputed UFC welterweight champion. In just a few weeks, however, Islam Makhachev will try and keep hold of his lightweight title when he locks horns with Charles Oliveira.
At some point in the future, there’s a chance we could see Makhachev make the switch up to 170 pounds, which is something he’s contemplated in the past. After outright calling for a showdown with Covington in a recent interview, ‘Chaos’ responded in the only way he knows how.
Covington questions Makhachev
“He can say whatever he wants to the media, but he doesn’t really mean it,” Covington said. “Makhachev knows I’d smack the s*** out of him. He wouldn’t be able to mess with raw American steel, he’s nothing more than a sheep herder.”
“The guy definitely walks around at more weight than I do. I just choose to fight closer to my natural weight, I don’t wanna cut all that weight to get the advantage. I’d like to see him come up and test himself. Him and Khabib [Nurmagomedov], for years, they were gonna come up, test themselves, go to a different weight class. Those are big guys cutting a lot of weight, getting that big cutting weight advantage and trying to be the stronger guy on fight night at lightweight and just overpower these guys. He wants to be number one pound-for-pound, this is how you prove that.”
