Jorge Masvidal’s next Gamebred Bareknuckle FC event to feature 12 former UFC fighters
The next event for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion will feature no fewer than 12 former UFC fighters.
While he may no longer be part of the UFC roster, Jorge Masvidal certainly knows his stuff when it comes to bringing in recognizable names for his events. ‘Gamebred’ has been in the promoter game for a while now and in that time, he’s had a few really enjoyable events. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if that’s going to be his primary focus with regard to what he’ll spend most of his time doing.
As often tends to be the case, Masvidal is filling the show with a lot of former UFC fighters, with this being the current card as listed by MMA Junkie.
Gambred Bareknuckle MMA is stacked with 3 more fights to be announced, Live Friday November 10th 🩸 pic.twitter.com/x4BEAPRjbd
— MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) October 3, 2023
Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA – November 10
Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson – for vacant heavyweight title
Randy Costa vs. Jason Knight
Dillon Cleckler vs. Alex Nicholson
Joel Bauman vs. Curtis Millender
Sasha Palatnikov vs. Francisco Trinaldo
Hector Lombard vs. Chris Sarro
Ago Huskic vs. Joshua Weems
Brandon Davis vs. Joe Penafiel
Carl Seumanutafa vs. Chase Sherman
James Freeman vs. Tyler Hill
Dennis LaBruzza vs. Javanis Ross
There are certainly a few familiar faces that will be appearing, with the big attraction being the heavyweight showdown between Alan Belcher and Roy Nelson.
Regardless of whether or not you’re into the idea of this event, nobody can deny that Masvidal is going all out in an attempt to make it work.
Are you excited to see what Jorge Masvidal can continue to do with this promotion? Have you seen any of his past events and if so, what did you think about the production value and quality of the fights? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jorge Masvidal UFC