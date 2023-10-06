Jorge Masvidal’s next Gamebred Bareknuckle FC event to feature 12 former UFC fighters

By Harry Kettle - October 6, 2023

The next event for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion will feature no fewer than 12 former UFC fighters.

Jorge Masvidal, Paul vs. Woodley 2, UFC, Boxing

While he may no longer be part of the UFC roster, Jorge Masvidal certainly knows his stuff when it comes to bringing in recognizable names for his events. ‘Gamebred’ has been in the promoter game for a while now and in that time, he’s had a few really enjoyable events. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if that’s going to be his primary focus with regard to what he’ll spend most of his time doing.

RELATED: GAMEBRED BAREKNUCKLE MMA: ‘DOS SANTOS VS. WERDUM 2’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

As often tends to be the case, Masvidal is filling the show with a lot of former UFC fighters, with this being the current card as listed by MMA Junkie.

Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA – November 10

Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson – for vacant heavyweight title

Randy Costa vs. Jason Knight

Dillon Cleckler vs. Alex Nicholson

Joel Bauman vs. Curtis Millender

Sasha Palatnikov vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Hector Lombard vs. Chris Sarro

Ago Huskic vs. Joshua Weems

Brandon Davis vs. Joe Penafiel

Carl Seumanutafa vs. Chase Sherman

James Freeman vs. Tyler Hill

Dennis LaBruzza vs. Javanis Ross

There are certainly a few familiar faces that will be appearing, with the big attraction being the heavyweight showdown between Alan Belcher and Roy Nelson.

Regardless of whether or not you’re into the idea of this event, nobody can deny that Masvidal is going all out in an attempt to make it work.

Are you excited to see what Jorge Masvidal can continue to do with this promotion? Have you seen any of his past events and if so, what did you think about the production value and quality of the fights? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal UFC

Related

Bobby Green

Bobby Green doubles down on his accusations that Russian UFC fighters are getting away with cheating: “The Russian be cheating right now”

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2023
Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje reportedly next for Islam Makhachev if the Russian defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2023

Justin Gaethje is reportedly being lined up next for Islam Makhachev if the latter is able to get past Charles Oliveira again.

Ricky Glenn
Rick Glenn

Ricky Glenn reveals he trained with Ben Askren for Drew Dober fight, plans to get "redemption" for his last bout

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Ricky Glenn is going back to his roots for his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Drew Dober.

Alex Morono
Joaquin Buckley

Alex Morono tells fans to "expect violence" in his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Joaquin Buckley: "We are both going to throw down"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Alex Morono is pumped to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones training with grappling legend Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295: "Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Jon Jones brought in an interesting training partner for his UFC 295 title fight against Stipe Miocic.

Bobby Green and Sean Strickland

Bobby Green says he used to be beat the "dog shit" out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington reveals the "biggest challenge" Leon Edwards poses to him at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is only worried about Leon Edwards showing up at UFC 296.

Alistair Overeem
UFC

Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from MMA, set to enter the political world

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem has reportedly retired for good.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Manager claims Henry Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo could be returning to the Octagon in January, according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili walks back on his stance of “never fighting” his friend Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is walking back on his stance of ‘never fighting’ his friend Aljamain Sterling.