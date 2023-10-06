WATCH | Bobby Green denies Grant Dawson handshake in heated faceoff ahead of UFC Vegas 80

Bobby Green and Grant Dawson had a heated faceoff ahead of UFC Vegas 80.

Green and Dawson are set to headline the Fight Night card at the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Ahead of the matchup, Dawson has been vocal that he expects to be able to outgrapple Green with ease. Green, meanwhile, told Dawson to keep the same energy, and claimed he didn’t even know who Dawson was.

“Man, I didn’t even know who that guy was. I never even heard of him, and that goes to his body of work. I think the issue is that like, he’s been kind of boring, you know? He’s been in the Apex fighting,” Bobby Green said at UFC Vegas 80 media day about Grant Dawson. “But, had he been around these crowds, he’d already feel the pressure from the crowd.

“They would let him know we don’t really like to see what you’re doing. Even though sometimes he got some finishes, so it’s like, cool, yeah. But it’s a snorefest. So it’s going to be a real test for me is to moreso make a boring guy exciting. That’s the real fight,” Green continued.

Now, following both Grant Dawson and Bobby Green made weight, the two had a faceoff. When Dawson approached Green, he stuck out his hand for a handshake, which Green denied, and then started talking to him.

Grant Dawson and Bobby Green exchange a few words ahead of their headlining clash at #UFCVegas80. pic.twitter.com/JxUIIbdRld — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 6, 2023

The faceoff was intense and only adds to the fight, which hasn’t gotten a ton of attention. But, it is a big fight in the lightweight division if Dawson wins, he could get a top-10 opponent, while if Green wins, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get a big fight next time out as he is a fan favorite.

