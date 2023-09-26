Colby Covington feels the BMF title is nothing more than a participation trophy: “You’re just nothing more than a promotional tool”

By Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

UFC sensation Colby Covington has explained why he doesn’t have much respect for the BMF championship.

Colby Covington

Over the course of the last few years, very few fighters have been as outspoken as Colby Covington. From interviews to post-fight media scrums and beyond, the man known as ‘Chaos’ is one of the most divisive figures in the history of mixed martial arts. While some feel as if this is his genuine personality, others are of the belief that it’s little more than a character he is portraying.

Later this year, that character will get another shot at the UFC welterweight title when he challenges Leon Edwards at UFC 296. One belt he won’t be going for, though, is the BMF title, and he explained why during a recent interview.

Covington goes off

“It’s nothing more than a participation fight to cater to the guys that can never win an undisputed strap,” Covington said. “Good for them. Their little side circus show, participation trophy, good for you, man, but you’re not the best, you’re not the undisputed champion. You’re just nothing more than a promotional tool. They were used to promote that fight because they needed a title fight to sell the pay-per-view, so good for them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

We’d imagine that Justin Gaethje will have a thing or two to say about this given his win over Dustin Poirier, which saw him claim the title. Either way, Covington will continue to speak his mind, and we’ll all be ready to hear what comes out next.

Do you agree with Colby Covington? What do you expect to happen when he locks horns with Leon Edwards? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

