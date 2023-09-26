Colby Covington feels the BMF title is nothing more than a participation trophy: “You’re just nothing more than a promotional tool”

UFC sensation Colby Covington has explained why he doesn’t have much respect for the BMF championship.

Over the course of the last few years, very few fighters have been as outspoken as Colby Covington. From interviews to post-fight media scrums and beyond, the man known as ‘Chaos’ is one of the most divisive figures in the history of mixed martial arts. While some feel as if this is his genuine personality, others are of the belief that it’s little more than a character he is portraying.

Later this year, that character will get another shot at the UFC welterweight title when he challenges Leon Edwards at UFC 296. One belt he won’t be going for, though, is the BMF title, and he explained why during a recent interview.