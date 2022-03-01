Colby Covington scoffs at Jorge Masvidal’s BMF belt, says he is putting four titles on the line at UFC 272

A lot of people enjoy the novelty of the BMF title, but UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington isn’t one of them.

Back at UFC 244 in New York City, Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to become the first holder of the BMF championship. The belt was created in service of this blockbuster main event and while Kamaru Usman did manage to knock Masvidal out last year, it still appears as if “Gamebred” is considered to be the holder by the masses.

Colby Covington, who previously held the interim welterweight title, told TMZ Sports that he doesn’t put a lot of weight into Masvidal being the BMF “champion”.

“Everybody knows who the BMF is, I’m the baddest mother f***er in this organisation. That’s not even a legitimate belt, that was a one-off that the UFC did to please him and to sell to the Madison Square Garden bunch of idiots out there in the crowd. I won a legit title. I scared the champion at the time into hiding. I won a legitimate undisputed title, I have a real title, he has a fake title, I could care less about his title. I have all the titles that matter – the people’s champion, America’s champion, Donald Trump’s favourite fighter, and Miami’s title. I’m gonna put them all on the line next weekend and show you why I’m the king of Miami.”

Covington’s best path to victory is going to be through his wrestling, in all likelihood, but don’t count out the idea of him having some success on the feet too.

Who do you think is the real BMF champion in the UFC? Are we going to see a finish when Colby Covington takes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on their rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!