Rafael Fiziev issues statement following his injury TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79: “My ACL”
UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he sustained an ACL injury in his loss to Mateusz Gamrot last weekend.
On Saturday night, Rafael Fiziev fell to a defeat against Mateusz Gamrot in their blockbuster lightweight main event. Unfortunately, it came under tough circumstances, as a knee injury rendered Fiziev unable to continue in the second round.
Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been speculating as to what exactly happened. It was clear to see that Rafael’s leg was positioned awkwardly in the exchange that injured him, but there had been no official diagnosis – seemingly, until now.
In a recent Instagram post, Fiziev thanked his fans and also provided an insight into what went down.
Fiziev thanks his supporters
“I just want to say thank you for your support. I feel it, I see it, all of the messages and comments. Thank you my brothers. Thank you for support. I will be back. I’m just sad because I have a very great camp, and I’m ready to show my best skills. I’m sad because this happened only in second round. I’m a hundred times more happy if it happens in [the] last round. I believed in this fight I could show very nice skills. But we had plans, God has different plans, and his plans are always the best. Thank you everybody.”
In the caption for the post, Fiziev made it clear what injury he actually sustained.
“My ACL said SalamAlykom and ran off! With big [love heart emoji].”
