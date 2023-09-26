Rafael Fiziev issues statement following his injury TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79: “My ACL”

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he sustained an ACL injury in his loss to Mateusz Gamrot last weekend.

On Saturday night, Rafael Fiziev fell to a defeat against Mateusz Gamrot in their blockbuster lightweight main event. Unfortunately, it came under tough circumstances, as a knee injury rendered Fiziev unable to continue in the second round.

Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been speculating as to what exactly happened. It was clear to see that Rafael’s leg was positioned awkwardly in the exchange that injured him, but there had been no official diagnosis – seemingly, until now.

In a recent Instagram post, Fiziev thanked his fans and also provided an insight into what went down.