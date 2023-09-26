Ali Abdelaziz slams the UFC rankings following Islam Makhachev’s recent descent on the P4P list

Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings as a result of Islam Makhachev’s position in the list.

Next month, Islam Makhachbev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira in a rematch of their title collision last year. It comes after a superfight against Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year and while it was a tight and competitive affair, Makhachev was the one who had his hand raised when all was said and done.

However, because it was such a closely-fought encounter, Makhachev did not move ahead of Volkanovski in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Now, the rankings currently have Jon Jones at #1, Volkanovski at #2 and finally, lightweight king Islam Makhachev at #3. As you can imagine, his manager Ali Abdelaziz isn’t best pleased with that.