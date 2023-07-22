Bassil Hafez believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77 but “pleased” he proves he belongs in the UFC

Bassil Hafez knew he was getting close to the UFC and was expecting something short notice to come up.

Hafez was the reigning Fury FC welterweight champion and was coming off a knockout win over Evan Cutts to win the belt back in February. Since then, he had been training and when he got the call to step up on short notice at UFC Vegas 77 against Jack Della Maddalena, he jumped on it.

“It was a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for that phone call since I started fighting, so to fight in the UFC was a dream come true. Then, to fight a ranked guy in Jack Della Maddalena who I thought was a great fighter made it that much better,” Hafez said to BJPENN.com.

Once the fight was finalized, Bassil Hafez saw all the comments that he wouldn’t stand a chance against Jack Della Maddalena and would be finished in the first round.

Although Hafez knew that wouldn’t be the case, he says those comments helped motivate and prove to all the doubters that he does belong in the UFC.

“I’ve experienced a lot of adversity in my career and been in three title fights already. I’ve had doubters, especially in my last title fight. I was using this as a chance to prove doubters wrong again,” Hafez said. “I saw comments saying I was a warm body for Jack to fight and he was going to wipe the floor with me. It helped motivate me. I’m fine with that as I used that as fuel to have a good performance and prove I belong.”