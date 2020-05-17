Pros react to Claudia Gadelha defeating Angela Hill at UFC on ESPN 8

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event featured a key strawweight bout as former title challenger Claudia Gadelha took on surging division contender Angela Hill.
Gadelha (17-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 239 event, where she had scored a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos. The Brazilian standout had gone 4-2 over her past six Octagon appearance overall heading in to tonight’s co-headliner.
As for Angela Hill (12-7 MMA), ‘Overkill’ entered the UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event on a three-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Loma Lookboonmee in February.
Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-headliner proved to be a very competitive affair. Both ladies had their moments in the fifteen minute contest but in the end it was Gadelha who got her hand raised after receiving a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.
Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Check out how the pros reacted to Gadelha defeating Hill below:
Gadelha and Hill next!!! Yay yay yay!! Let’s go ladies! 💪🏽 #UFCFL
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020
Hill looks defeated already
— Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020
The ladies are bringing it!#UFCFL
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020
1-1 going into last round and Claudia seems to mentally be fading.
— ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 17, 2020
Claudia needs to take the fight to the ground, Hill is doing more damage on the feet
— Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020
1-1 #UFCFL
— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 17, 2020
Hill turned this around
— Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020
Another great scrap! #UFCFL
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 17, 2020
Soooo good!!! Good job ladies! #UFCFL
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020
She wants to fight Carla again? 🤨 fux it. Let em get down then 😂 #UFCFL
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020
Angela did really well I thought it was even or hill won that
— Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020
If you fight in Jacksonville you have to finish. Terrible judges.
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 17, 2020
This judges are the worst! They are not bad they are terrible! #UFCFL
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 17, 2020
Who would you like to see Claudia Gadelha fight next following her split decision victory over Angela Hill at tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event in Jacksonville? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020