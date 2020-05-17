Pros react to Claudia Gadelha defeating Angela Hill at UFC on ESPN 8

Claudia Gadelha

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event featured a key strawweight bout as former title challenger Claudia Gadelha took on surging division contender Angela Hill.

Gadelha (17-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 239 event, where she had scored a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos. The Brazilian standout had gone 4-2 over her past six Octagon appearance overall heading in to tonight’s co-headliner.

As for Angela Hill (12-7 MMA), ‘Overkill’ entered the UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event on a three-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Loma Lookboonmee in February.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-headliner proved to be a very competitive affair. Both ladies had their moments in the fifteen minute contest but in the end it was Gadelha who got her hand raised after receiving a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Gadelha defeating Hill below:

 

