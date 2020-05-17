Pros react to Claudia Gadelha defeating Angela Hill at UFC on ESPN 8

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event featured a key strawweight bout as former title challenger Claudia Gadelha took on surging division contender Angela Hill.

Gadelha (17-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 239 event, where she had scored a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos. The Brazilian standout had gone 4-2 over her past six Octagon appearance overall heading in to tonight’s co-headliner.

As for Angela Hill (12-7 MMA), ‘Overkill’ entered the UFC on ESPN 8 co-main event on a three-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Loma Lookboonmee in February.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 co-headliner proved to be a very competitive affair. Both ladies had their moments in the fifteen minute contest but in the end it was Gadelha who got her hand raised after receiving a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Gadelha defeating Hill below:

Gadelha and Hill next!!! Yay yay yay!! Let’s go ladies! 💪🏽 #UFCFL — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020

Hill looks defeated already — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

The ladies are bringing it!#UFCFL — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

1-1 going into last round and Claudia seems to mentally be fading. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 17, 2020

Claudia needs to take the fight to the ground, Hill is doing more damage on the feet — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

Hill turned this around — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

Soooo good!!! Good job ladies! #UFCFL — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020

She wants to fight Carla again? 🤨 fux it. Let em get down then 😂 #UFCFL — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 17, 2020

Angela did really well I thought it was even or hill won that — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

If you fight in Jacksonville you have to finish. Terrible judges. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 17, 2020

This judges are the worst! They are not bad they are terrible! #UFCFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 17, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020