Video | Francis Ngannou does the “body shot challenge” with UFC featherweight Dan Ige

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou is preparing for his rematch with Stipe Miocic in a unique way – by taking body shots from Dan Ige.

Ngannou is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life as he prepares to lock horns with Miocic who, just three years ago, dominated him in a unanimous decision win back at UFC 220.

Ngannou has taken body shots in training before, but in this clip, you can tell Ige is giving as good as he’s got.

My brother @Dynamitedan808 working on his body shots 😂 I believe in you 💪 #bodyshotchallenge pic.twitter.com/OXuyo3S3zQ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 30, 2021

While Ngannou is focused on the task ahead in Miocic, UFC president Dana White is already looking ahead to the future as Jon Jones prepares to announce his arrival to the heavyweight division by facing the winner of the impending rematch.

“Heavyweight. Jon Jones is going to move to heavyweight. We’re going to have Stipe vs. Francis, and the winner of that will probably fight Jon Jones,” White said.

“The guy’s been the king of the light heavyweight division forever. I think he thinks it’s time to move up to heavyweight. He knows his body, he knows his abilities, he knows better than anybody else does. But it’s impressive. Let me tell you, who wants to fight Francis Ngannou? The answer is nobody, okay? Nobody wants to fight that guy. But Jon Jones does. Pretty impressive,” White said.

It’s true that very few individuals are interested in the prospect of being inside the Octagon with someone like Ngannou, especially after his vicious four-fight win streak that has seen him finish Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik – all in the very first round.

There’s an argument to be made that the heavyweight division has never been hotter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and you can bet the stakes are going to be raised even higher in the next few months, and Francis Ngannou will be a crucial part of it.

Will Ngannou finally become UFC Heavyweight Champion? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!