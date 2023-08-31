Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac:

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: Ciryl Gane for sure. He’s one of the best strikers and I think he can keep this fight standing and piece up Spivac.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I think Ciryl Gane, by TKO in the later rounds.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Ciryl Gane, I expect him to have a big bounce back here. He’s super athletic and I think he will KO Spivac.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Serghei Spivac is on a rampage and I see him pulling it off. He has the momentum right now and his grappling will be the difference.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: If Gane shows up and fights what he is capable to, I don’t think he should have a problem knocking Spivac out. But, if he struggles early, Spivac can submit him, but I think Gane will find his chin.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Gane. I expect him to stay long with his range and use his boxing to land the better shots on Spivac. If Spivac can get ahold of him, it might be a different story, but I expect Gane’s footwork to be too good and be able to keep it standing.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC flyweight: I think Ciryl Gane should win it, but he didn’t look good in his last fight.

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, Christos Giagos, Isaac Dulgarian, Kyle Nelson, Jasmine Jasudavicius

Fighters picking Serghei Spivac: Josh Fremd