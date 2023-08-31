Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

By Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

In the main event of UFC Paris, a battle of top-seven heavyweights goes down as Ciryl Gane takes on Serghei Spivac. Heading into the fight, Gane is a -174 favorite while the Moldovan is a +136 underdog on FanDuel.

Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the fight. The pros are leaning towards Ciryl Gane returning to the win column at home by keeping it standing and likely getting a TKO.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac:

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: Ciryl Gane for sure. He’s one of the best strikers and I think he can keep this fight standing and piece up Spivac.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I think Ciryl Gane, by TKO in the later rounds.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Ciryl Gane, I expect him to have a big bounce back here. He’s super athletic and I think he will KO Spivac.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Serghei Spivac is on a rampage and I see him pulling it off. He has the momentum right now and his grappling will be the difference.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: If Gane shows up and fights what he is capable to, I don’t think he should have a problem knocking Spivac out. But, if he struggles early, Spivac can submit him, but I think Gane will find his chin.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Gane. I expect him to stay long with his range and use his boxing to land the better shots on Spivac. If Spivac can get ahold of him, it might be a different story, but I expect Gane’s footwork to be too good and be able to keep it standing.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC flyweight: I think Ciryl Gane should win it, but he didn’t look good in his last fight.

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, Christos Giagos, Isaac Dulgarian, Kyle Nelson, Jasmine Jasudavicius

Fighters picking Serghei Spivac: Josh Fremd

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

