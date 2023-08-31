Merab Dvalishvili’s manager responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Let’s find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera”

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager is responding to the recent criticism his fighter received from UFC President, Dana White.

It was White, who when asked at a press conference, about Dvalishvili passing up a potential title shot, said:

“Everybody in this room, and everyone watching this video knows how I feel about this sh*t. I hate it. Why did you even get into this sport? If that’s your mentality and the way that you think: ‘I don’t want the title, I don’t want the championship, we’re friends, we’re this, we’re that.’”

Continuing White said:

“This is not about friendship. This is about finding out who the best in the world is, and if you don’t want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else. There’s plenty of places to fight where they don’t give a sh*t what you do. It doesn’t work here.”

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) and Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) are close friends as well as training partners.

‘The Machine’ most recently fought and defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of this year.

‘Funk Master’ just lost his bantamweight championship title to Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 292.

Dvalishvili has expressed a willingness to step aside in favor of Sterling getting a rematch with O’Malley next.

Taking to ‘X‘, Oren Hodak had this to say about White’s commentary concerning his fighter, Dvalishvili:

I agree, let's find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera. Merab is 100% ready for a title fight in Dec. Aljo is also ready. Neither will be salty if the other gets it. Let's see if this plays out true to sport and finding out who is the best. https://t.co/zS2QPi3vHe — KOreps (@ko_reps) August 30, 2023

“I agree, let’s find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera. Merab is 100% ready for a title fight in Dec. Aljo is also ready. Neither will be salty if the other gets it. Let’s see if this plays out true to sport and finding out who is the best.”

So there it is, according to Hodak, Merab Dvalishvili is ready to fight for the title this coming December as is Aljamain Sterling. Hodak is making it known that should White opt for Chito Vera (21-8 MMA) to fight ‘Suga’ – he will not find out who is the best in the world.

It was Vera who is the only fighter to have defeated Sean O’Malley in the cage.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight in his first title defence?

