Ciryl Gane issues warning to Tom Aspinall following UFC London: “Careful what you wish for”

Ciryl Gane has issued a warning to Tom Aspinall following the Brit’s impressive first-round victory at UFC London.

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) squared off with Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) in the headliner of today’s UFC event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Manchester native was returning to action for the first time in twelve months, this after suffering a knee injury which required surgery in his most previous fight against Curtis Blaydes. That disappointing setback had snapped Aspinall’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five straight victories inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura had entered today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov.

The UFC London headliner proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, he proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action just 73-seconds into the fight.

Following his emphatic victory, Aspinall proceeded to layout his roadmap to a future UFC heavyweight title shot.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I’m gonna beat the winner and then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.” – Aspinall proclaimed in his post-fight interview.

Those remarks clearly caught the attention of former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, as ‘Bon Gamin’ proceeded to send out the following warning to the British standout.

Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for. See you in Paris 😉 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) July 22, 2023

Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) is scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivak (16-3 MMA) in the headliner of the UFC’s return to Paris on September 2nd. The Frenchman suffered a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in his most previous effort at UFC 285.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential fight between Aspinall and Gane?