Ciryl Gane issues warning to Tom Aspinall following UFC London: “Careful what you wish for”

By Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

Ciryl Gane has issued a warning to Tom Aspinall following the Brit’s impressive first-round victory at UFC London.

Ciryl Gane

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) squared off with Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) in the headliner of today’s UFC event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Manchester native was returning to action for the first time in twelve months, this after suffering a knee injury which required surgery in his most previous fight against Curtis Blaydes. That disappointing setback had snapped Aspinall’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five straight victories inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura had entered today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov.

The UFC London headliner proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, he proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action just 73-seconds into the fight.

Following his emphatic victory, Aspinall proceeded to layout his roadmap to a future UFC heavyweight title shot.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I’m gonna beat the winner and then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.” – Aspinall proclaimed in his post-fight interview.

Those remarks clearly caught the attention of former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, as ‘Bon Gamin’ proceeded to send out the following warning to the British standout.

“Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for. See you in Paris 😉”

Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) is scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivak (16-3 MMA) in the headliner of the UFC’s return to Paris on September 2nd. The Frenchman suffered a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in his most previous effort at UFC 285.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential fight between Aspinall and Gane?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ciryl Gane Tom Aspinall UFC UFC London

Related

Paul Craig, UFC London, Bonus, UFC

UFC London Bonus Report: Paul Craig one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023
Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones responds to callout from Tom Aspinall

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded after being called out by Tom Aspinall this afternoon at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall, Marcin Tybura, UFC London, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Tom Aspinall stops Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds at UFC London

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Marcin Tybura.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC London Results: Tom Aspinall TKO's Marcin Tybura (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the heavyweight main event between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Julija Stoliarenko, Molly McCann, UFC London, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC London Results: Julija Stoliarenko stops Molly McCann in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the co-main event between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko.

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

UFC London Results: Paul Craig TKO's Andre Muniz (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023
UFC London, Aspinall vs. Tybura, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC
Tom Aspinall

UFC London: 'Aspinall vs. Tybura' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a fifteen-biout fight card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura.

Bassil Hafez
UFC

Bassil Hafez believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77 but "pleased" he proves he belongs in the UFC

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2023

Bassil Hafez knew he was getting close to the UFC and was expecting something short notice to come up.

Colby Covington
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev turned him down which led to lengthy layoff

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2023

Colby Covington has a reason for why he hasn’t fought since March of 2022.

Kamaru Usman and Odell Beckham Jr.
UFC

VIDEO | NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. trains with former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently got some work with Odell Beckham Jr.